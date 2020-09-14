Watch now: Bloomington recreational cannabis dispensary could open by end of the year

BLOOMINGTON — The first recreational cannabis dispensary in Bloomington city limits could open off North Veterans Parkway as soon as the end of this year.
Bloomington City Council members during an open session meeting Monday approved a special use permit for Beyond/Hello LLC to open a second adult-use recreational cannabis dispensary in McLean County. The council voted 8-1 in favor of the permit. Ward 3 Ald. Mboka Mwilambwe voted against the measure. Mayor Tari Renner was not present.
The company currently operates a medical/recreational dispensary in Normal, 501 W. Northtown Road. Jushi Holdings Inc., a global cannabis and hemp operator, brought the first adult-use recreational cannabis to county limits in May. The company also in May purchased property at 118 Keaton Place with plans to renovate and open later this year as a recreational adult-use cannabis dispensary. The space was previously occupied by fast-food restaurant Slim Chickens.
“We are just talking about mostly interior renovations so remodeling the interior space and bringing it up to the level of interior design and customer experience that we really want to maintain ... and on top of that a plethora of safety and security features to make sure that we are being completely compliant,” said Nathan Wang, Jushi’s new markets manager.
The Beyond/Hello location in Normal was broken into in July. Police released a video with the timestamp of 3:09 a.m. on July 1 that shows a glass door being broken and three people inside the Beyond/Hello, 501 Northtown Road.
Wang said if their construction schedule goes as planned, they could open the new location by the end of the year.
The dispensary, formerly known as The Green Solution, was acquired by Jushi in January. A spokesperson for the company said they currently operate 10 locations nationwide.The Normal location has been taking online and phone orders to control the number of customers in the store to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Similar precautions would be followed at the new Bloomington location.
“Depending on how things look by the end of the year or whenever we open our doors it will probably look very much like what we do at our Normal location in terms of putting a focus on online orders, doing curbside pickup and doing everything we can to make sure we are keeping social distance and cleaning and sanitizing,” said Wang. He added that the company plans to work with local officials to prioritize safety.
Gleason contract
In other business, council members approved a raise and contract extension for City Manager Tim Gleason.
Gleason first started with the city in June 2018, coming from the same position in Decatur. Council voted unanimously to award him a 3% raise, bringing his base salary to $197,219. The raise would be retroactive for July 23.
An extension of his employment through July 2024 was also approved by council during an open session meeting on Monday.
Remember these? 20 Bloomington-Normal places of the past
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.