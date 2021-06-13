Watch now: Bloomington to consider police request for new guns

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington elected officials on Monday will weigh whether to OK a police department request to buy new, smaller caliber handguns for its badge-holders.

If approved by the Bloomington City Council, the resolution would waive technical bidding requirements and authorize the $81,495 purchase of 140 new 9mm Sig Sauer P320 pistols from Seymour, Indiana-based Acme Sports.

The Bloomington Police Department currently issues each officer a .40 caliber Sig Sauer P229R DAK pistol, if the officer doesn't already own a firearm for duty use.

"The biggest reason for the switch is that (9mm pistols) are quickly becoming the new standard in law enforcement across the country," Bloomington Police Interim Chief Greg Scott told The Pantagraph on Friday. "Lots of agencies have switched."

Another reason for the switch, Scott said, is that the current arsenal — purchased in 2013 — is showing signs of age. Night sights don't glow anymore, and some of the firearms continue to have parts replaced.

"It's a matter of things wearing out," Scott said, explaining that the heaviest wear on the pistols comes during annual firearm qualification, when officers put 500 to 700 rounds of ammunition through them.

The manufacturer also recommends the pistols be refurbished every five years, meaning the current set has gone through — and the department has paid for — at least two rounds of overhauls.

Scott said the 9mm pistols should last 10 years before they need complete reworkings or replacement.

The department expects to save at least 20% in ammunition costs by switching to the lower-caliber firearms.

Under the deal, the new 140 service weapons would be bought at $689 each. That $96,460 total cost will be offset by $14,965 in credits, accrued by trading in 41 of the old models at $365 each.

Another 62 of the older, higher-caliber pistols will be bought by BPD officers at $320 each. That $19,840 will go back into the department's coffers.

Each firearm transfer will take place using form 4473 from the federal Bureau of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and will be subject to background checks through the Illinois State Police, according to a memo prepared by city staff.

"There will be no special considerations except the waiver of the three-day waiting period (allowable in law) due to the firearm being a police duty weapon," the memo reads.

The purchase would also mean all of the department's 123 sworn employees can carry the same department-issued firearm, without some carrying a personal duty weapon.

As of now, the choice to use a department-issued or personal duty weapon is "officer preference," Scott said.

Another part of the calculus to switch duty weapons, Scott said, is the inability to customize the .44 caliber pistols to each officer.

The grips on those pistols cannot be changed to accommodate variations in officers' hand sizes, Scott said.

"So the new duty weapons with the correct grip for hand size will make them more accurate and safer for the officer to use," Scott said.

