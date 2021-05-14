Watch now: Bloomington to discuss federal aid, hear reports on fire and police

BLOOMINGTON — Elected officials on Monday will discuss what the city should do with a piece of $13.95 million from the federal government and the status of its public safety departments.
The Bloomington City Council will meet virtually Monday for its monthly work session — one of the final times it may gather over the internet as the city moves toward reopening its facilities in early June.
That prospect coincides with the city anticipating it will receive its first half of funding under the American Rescue Plan, the law President Joe Biden signed in March authorizing the spending of $1.9 trillion in emergency COVID-19 relief.
The Pantagraph in March detailed how, of the $5.5 billion going to local governments across Illinois, around $2.88 million is set to be distributed to smaller cities and villages across McLean County, while McLean County government itself is set to get $33.26 million.
Normal is estimated to receive $10.43 million, and Bloomington is in line to get $13.95 million in Rescue Plan funds, which it and other governments can spend over several years.
City Manager Tim Gleason at the council's May 10 meeting said the first half of the funds were scheduled to be deposited into the city's bank account that week. All municipal funds should be dealt out by 2022.
Gleason said that he and city finance director Scott Rathbun on Monday will lead the "first public discussion" of "not necessarily how the money is to be spent," but how it could be spent.
Rathbun has said the city's record $251.7 million fiscal year 2022 budget it adopted in April does not include the relief funds, meaning the money will have a positive effect on the city's coffers.
"Total funds to be received of $13.95M will have a material long-term impact on the City of Bloomington," a staff memo prepared ahead of Monday's meeting reads. "Advisors therefore recommend taking the time needed in assessing the needs and priorities of the community."
Ultimately, the city council will shape the conversation around the funds, and will have the final say on how the funds ought to be earmarked by city staff.
They can't use the federal dollars to make pension payments or to provide tax reliefs. But the funds can be used for costs linked to responding to the pandemic, like buying personal protective equipment.
The money also can cover holes dug by lost tax revenue and holes dug to expand water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
The city could earmark some of the money for rental and utility assistance payments for residents, and distribute funds to local businesses through a measure like its Small Business Assistance Grant Program, which dealt out $150,000 in its first round.
Fire, police annual reports
Council members on Monday will also hear from the city's top firefighter and top cop on how their departments performed in the last year.
Agenda materials show that newly-named Bloomington Fire Chief Eric West will detail how the coronavirus pandemic affected the department, incident data, overall operations and goals for 2021.
Bloomington Police Interim Chief Greg Scott will brief the council on the 2020 Uniform Crime Report and outline the department's "goals and priorities" for 2021. Those will likely include hiring a new police chief and boosting the department's ranks.
The city has been without a permanent police chief since Dan Donath retired in September 2020. Gleason has said he intends to launch a full search for a new chief this summer.
The department is also on track to be short 15 to 18 officers by the fall. Officials have attributed the shortage to national attitudes toward policing and a limited applicant pool.
