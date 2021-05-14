Watch now: Bloomington to discuss federal aid, hear reports on fire and police

Normal is estimated to receive $10.43 million, and Bloomington is in line to get $13.95 million in Rescue Plan funds, which it and other governments can spend over several years.

City Manager Tim Gleason at the council's May 10 meeting said the first half of the funds were scheduled to be deposited into the city's bank account that week. All municipal funds should be dealt out by 2022.

Gleason said that he and city finance director Scott Rathbun on Monday will lead the "first public discussion" of "not necessarily how the money is to be spent," but how it could be spent.

Rathbun has said the city's record $251.7 million fiscal year 2022 budget it adopted in April does not include the relief funds, meaning the money will have a positive effect on the city's coffers.

"Total funds to be received of $13.95M will have a material long-term impact on the City of Bloomington," a staff memo prepared ahead of Monday's meeting reads. "Advisors therefore recommend taking the time needed in assessing the needs and priorities of the community."