Watch now: Bloomington to save $559,000 in bond financing

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders unanimously agreed Monday to refinance and combine two outstanding bonds into a single $3.6 million bond, a move finance officials expect will save Bloomington $559,000.
"We've done this before, but this something that a lot of communities will find that they're not watching the market in terms of their existing bonds," city manager Tim Gleason said. "This is a relatively small bond refinance, but you're gonna be shocked at the amount of money we're gonna save."
Bloomington was issued a $2.84 million general obligation bond in 2009 to refinance the final payment on a 1996 general obligation bond and the second-to-last payment on a 2001 general obligation bond.
The 2001 bond was first issued to refund a portion of bonds issued in 1989, 1995 and 1996. The 1996 bond was first issued to build the police station and a city parking facility.
Bloomington was also issued a $970,000 general obligation note in 2018 to purchase several commercial real estate lots surrounding the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to expand public parking.
The city still owes $770,000 on the 2018 note.
As of now, interest rates on the 2009 bond range from 4.125% to 4.25%, while interest rates on the 2018 note range from 2.17% to 3.24%.
The 2009 bond must be paid in full by June 2027, while the 2018 note must be paid in full by June 2028.
The new $3,639,000 bond would be refinanced at an interest rate ranging from 0.29% to 0.69%, with an average rate of 0.57%, according to a city memo. It would also be paid in full by June 2027.
Finance director Scott Rathbun said the city was able to secure such low interest rates on the bonds because of "good financial management" that has led to the city receiving a strong double-A bond credit rating among rating agencies.
The city's current general obligation bond debt is over $51 million, and is scheduled to be paid in full by fiscal year 2035.
In other business, Council before The Pantagraph's deadline approved:
- The fiscal year 2022 John M. Scott Health Care Grant awards and program agreements, which total $759,000.
- Ashley Farmer's appointment to the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board for a term expiring April 30, 2023.
- Brady Sant Amour's appointment to the Bloomington Planning Commission for a term expiring April 30, 2022.
- The $274,094 purchase of a 2021 Ford F-550 4WD, Horton Model 623 Type I All-Aluminum Modular Ambulance from Sterling-based Foster Coach for the fire department.
- A $19,325 increase to the original $94,325 contract with Diamond Vogel Paint for traffic line paint and beads.
- A 3-year intergovernmental agreement, at $65,000 per year, with the Town of Normal and McLean County for the Dropbox Recycling Program.
- The FY2021 Illinois Department of Natural Resources Grant Agreement Award for $750,000 for the South American Phase 1 Exhibit at Miller Park Zoo.
- A agreement for preliminary engineering services by Norfolk Southern Railway Company, and a $290,000 Illinois Department of Transportation MFT Resolution, for the proposed Hamilton Road at-grade crossing near Commerce Parkway.
- A $976,007 contract between the city and Republic Services for solid waste disposal services, lasting March 1, 2021 to Feb. 28, 2023.
- An amendment rezoning 101 to 103 Donnie Drive from B-1 General Commercial District to R-3B High Density Multifamily Residence District.
