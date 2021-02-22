Watch now: Bloomington to save $559,000 in bond financing

BLOOMINGTON — City leaders unanimously agreed Monday to refinance and combine two outstanding bonds into a single $3.6 million bond, a move finance officials expect will save Bloomington $559,000.

"We've done this before, but this something that a lot of communities will find that they're not watching the market in terms of their existing bonds," city manager Tim Gleason said. "This is a relatively small bond refinance, but you're gonna be shocked at the amount of money we're gonna save."

Bloomington was issued a $2.84 million general obligation bond in 2009 to refinance the final payment on a 1996 general obligation bond and the second-to-last payment on a 2001 general obligation bond.

The 2001 bond was first issued to refund a portion of bonds issued in 1989, 1995 and 1996. The 1996 bond was first issued to build the police station and a city parking facility.

Bloomington was also issued a $970,000 general obligation note in 2018 to purchase several commercial real estate lots surrounding the Bloomington Center for Performing Arts to expand public parking.

The city still owes $770,000 on the 2018 note.