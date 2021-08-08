Watch now: Bloomington to weigh paying cash for equipment purchases

BLOOMINGTON — Elected officials on Monday will vote to change how the city pays for new vehicles and heavy equipment.

The Bloomington City Council at its first August meeting will consider a proposal to use cash, rather than credit or financing, when funding any capital purchases made during the fiscal year that ends April 30, 2022.

Those purchases will total $3,109,902, according to a staff memo. Covering the $3.1 million figure with cash would save the city more than $200,000 in interest expenses over the life of originally budgeted leases.

"Capital purchases are typically for large dollar amounts and avoiding financing will bring significant savings to the City and taxpayers by eliminating interest charges and other associated financing costs," the memo states.

The cash would come from the city's financial reserves, which are bulging at an estimated $26.5 million. After withdrawing the $3.1 million in cash, the city would still have $23.4 million in the bank by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.

"Similar to personal finances, it is most often more fiscally responsible to save and pay for items versus 'charging' when possible," the memo states.

City finance director Scott Rathbun detailed the proposal at the council's July 26 meeting, explaining that the city "came out ahead" in the 2021 fiscal year because of offsets from federal funding and savings through reduced spending.

Those surpluses allowed the city to use cash to pay for equipment purchases in FY 2021, Rathbun said.

Continuing the cash-only strategy in FY 2022 "will be a major step in forward progress in eliminating the financing for our equipment totally," Rathbun said.

"We're very fortunate to have solid reserves for the city," Rathbun said. "We want to proactively utilize those reserves to take kind of a step forward from a financial strategy standpoint for the city and apply those additional reserves that we're looking at adding to the capital lease for the coming year."

The move would come as the latest financial play by city leaders in an effort to save Bloomington taxpayer dollars.

The new $3,639,000 bond will be refinanced at an interest rate ranging from 0.29% to 0.69%, with an average rate of 0.57%, according to a city memo. It will also be paid in full by June 2027.

Rathbun said the city was able to secure such low interest rates on the bonds because of "good financial management" that has led to the city receiving a strong double-A bond credit rating among rating agencies.

