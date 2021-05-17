Watch now: Bloomington unveils new hub for city services

BLOOMINGTON — A help desk that city staff have called "a one-stop shop" and a "front door to the city" for residents launched Monday from its new location.
The City Service Hub opened 8 a.m. Monday from the first floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
The new space was formerly occupied by the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. It can be accessed from the northside Washington Street entrance, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
"I know that The Hub as a concept has been talked about for a very long time, for some reason this concept, or 'one-stop shop' has proven to be elusive over the years, but finally we are here and it is beautiful," Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
"It is going to be fantastic, you'll have an opportunity to have all your questions, all of your issues addressed right here," Mwilambwe said.
Nine representatives from five departments — including PRCA, legal, public works, finance and economic and community development — will staff the hub daily.
A test of that concept has been ongoing from the Grossinger Motors Arena since last summer, amid the coronavirus pandemic. That location closed last week.
The city paid $9,898.62 last month to Bloomington-based screen printer Meltdown Creative Works for signage throughout the new space, according to the May 10 Bills and Payroll Report.
It was largely developed and put into motion by City Clerk Leslie Yocum, who said Monday the impetus for the hub was a desire to service residents and businesses better by assembling staff at a single location.
Another influence on the hub's design was the coronavirus pandemic.
"Through COVID we all learned that we could do things differently," Yocum said, explaining how the hub consists of some private meeting rooms for residents to conference virtually with other departments.
