Watch now: Bloomington unveils new hub for city services

BLOOMINGTON — A help desk that city staff have called "a one-stop shop" and a "front door to the city" for residents launched Monday from its new location.

The City Service Hub opened 8 a.m. Monday from the first floor of the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

The new space was formerly occupied by the Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. It can be accessed from the northside Washington Street entrance, and will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

"I know that The Hub as a concept has been talked about for a very long time, for some reason this concept, or 'one-stop shop' has proven to be elusive over the years, but finally we are here and it is beautiful," Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe said during a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.