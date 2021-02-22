Watch now: Bloomington will pause discussion of Welcoming City ordinance, resume talks in March

BLOOMINGTON — A proposed policy that would expand local protections for immigrants likely won't come before city leaders for a final vote until next month.

The Bloomington City Council unanimously agreed Monday to pause discussions over the evolving Welcoming City Ordinance until its March 15 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Members also voted to solicit presentations from the Bloomington Police Department, Normal-based The Immigration Project and other organizations about the dimensions of the ordinance, before directing city staff to draft it.

Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo, who first introduced the ordinance on Jan. 18, said Monday that previous Council discussions and talks with community members over her policy showed there was some confusion over its details.

"One of the things that became clear is that there is still a lot of misunderstanding of what this initiative is and isn't," Carrillo said. "I think also a lot of misunderstanding and lack of clarity of what actually is the policy in place currently in our police department, how did it came to be and how has it evolved over time."