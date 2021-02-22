Watch now: Bloomington's Ward 7 primary is Tuesday. Here's where and when to vote.

Unregistered residents who want to vote can utilize same-day voter registration, which allows individuals to register and vote on the same day.

This option is available at the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office, Room 403 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., and at polling places on Election Day.

Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. A 17-year-old can vote in the primary if they will be 18 by the general election. They must also bring two forms of identification.