Watch now: Bloomington's Ward 7 primary is Tuesday. Here's where and when to vote.
ELECTION 2021

Watch now: Bloomington's Ward 7 primary is Tuesday. Here's where and when to vote.

BLOOMINGTON — Voters in Ward 7 will decide Tuesday which two of the five candidates vying to represent them on the Bloomington City Council will appear on the April 6 consolidated election ballot. 

The candidates are Mollie Ward, Kelby Cumpston, June Peterson-Middlebrooks, Daniel Freburg and Coretta Jackson

Votes cast in-person on Election Day and through early and mail-in voting will be counted after polls close Tuesday. Updated election results will be available on pantagraph.com.

Ward 7 covers an area north of Washington Street, stretching west of the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University to the Interstate 74/Illinois 9 interchange.

It is home to voting precincts 4, 5, 7 and 41, and hosts just over 4,000 registered voters. 

Residents can find their voting precinct by entering their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.

Voters who belong to precincts 4 and 41 vote at the Hansen Student Center at Illinois Wesleyan University, 300 E. Beecher St. Voters who belong to precincts 5 and 7 vote at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, 801 W. Market St. 

Polls will be open Tuesday, Feb. 23, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Completed mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Feb. 23, or returned to a polling place on Tuesday. 

Download PDF Bloomington Ward 7 Feb. 23 primary specimen ballot

Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx

Unregistered residents who want to vote can utilize same-day voter registration, which allows individuals to register and vote on the same day. 

This option is available at the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office, Room 403 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., and at polling places on Election Day. 

Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. A 17-year-old can vote in the primary if they will be 18 by the general election. They must also bring two forms of identification.   

+4 
Mollie Ward

Ward

 Justin Curry and Amy Baker
+4 
Kelby Cumpston

Cumpston

 Provided.
+4 
June Peterson-Middlebrooks

Peterson-Middlebrooks

 Provided.
+4 
Daniel Freburg

Freburg

 Provided.
+4 
Coretta Jackson

Jackson

 Provided.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

