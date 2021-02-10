Watch now: Board weighs options for $18 million Bloomington transit hub

Prior to the meeting, the board heard from a community member who voiced opposition to Connect Transit choosing the Market Street Parking Deck. Ben Hart, president and CEO of Heritage Operations Group, which manages senior care facilities in McLean County and throughout Illinois, said the loss of the garage would be detrimental to his business.

Heritage Operations Group headquarters, 115 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington, rents more than 130 parking spots within the garage for its 141 employees, said Hart.

"The garage may not be a visible hub of activity, but I can't over emphasize the important it has to downtown businesses such as mine," Hart said, adding that the company would "be faced with the very real possibility of having to relocate our corporate headquarters," if the garage were demolished.

The former CII East building and parking lot is the smallest out of the three options at 45,830 square feet, but Frankeberger said its location to other downtown businesses and amenities made it a solid option.

The building and parking lot's most recent EAV is $166,649 and $34,461.