Watch now: Board weighs options for $18 million Bloomington transit hub

NORMAL — The Connect Transit board on Wednesday got its first overview of three potential sites for the future Bloomington transportation center.
Members heard a short presentation about the locations from Farnsworth Group, an engineering and architecture firm. The board will hold an in-depth discussion and make a formal decision Feb. 23.
"Not to be too cheesy: nine years we've been talking about this, and I just can't express how excited I am about all this," Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said at the end of the Wednesday's presentation.
Proposed locations for the nearly $18 million project are 301 W. Washington St., the former Pantagraph property, owned by Oak LLC; 202 W. Market St., now the Market Street parking deck, owned by the city of Bloomington; and 102 S. East St., the former location of CII East Bar and Lounge, owned by Devyn Corp.
Chad Frankeberger, senior project manager with Farnsworth Group, went over each location with a list of pros and cons. Connect Transit hired them last to year to conduct a feasibility study for the project at a cost not to exceed $244,700.
The group evaluated eight to 10 sites and narrowed down its choices based on a set of criteria, such as location shape and size, ownership, and location to existing Connect Transit routes, Frankeberger said.
The former Pantagraph building and parking lots is by far the largest location Connect Transit is considering, sitting at 114,800 square feet. Though the building is privately owned, Frankeberger said its potential for expansion and community partnerships would make it a great fit.
"Obviously, it's a wonderfully iconic, community focused building that's been in the community for a long time," he said, adding that there is a high potential for sustainability if Connect Transit were to reuse the existing structure.
But the building would require renovations as well as demolition of surrounding structures and connecting buildings, said Frankeberger. The current equalized assessed value of the building and lots are $213,220 and $47,081.
The Market Street Parking Deck strikes a middle ground in size, at 45,830 square feet. If the board were to choose this option, Connect Transit would have to make "substantial modifications" including demolition of the current structure.
Prior to the meeting, the board heard from a community member who voiced opposition to Connect Transit choosing the Market Street Parking Deck. Ben Hart, president and CEO of Heritage Operations Group, which manages senior care facilities in McLean County and throughout Illinois, said the loss of the garage would be detrimental to his business.
Heritage Operations Group headquarters, 115 W. Jefferson St., Bloomington, rents more than 130 parking spots within the garage for its 141 employees, said Hart.
"The garage may not be a visible hub of activity, but I can't over emphasize the important it has to downtown businesses such as mine," Hart said, adding that the company would "be faced with the very real possibility of having to relocate our corporate headquarters," if the garage were demolished.
The former CII East building and parking lot is the smallest out of the three options at 45,830 square feet, but Frankeberger said its location to other downtown businesses and amenities made it a solid option.
The building and parking lot's most recent EAV is $166,649 and $34,461.
"As you can see from an overall area from the downtown area, large sites are very hard to come by," Frankeberger said. "A lot of the sites that would potentially be available would be parking areas. We tried to leverage al those things against one another. These three sites, out of the criteria that we had, fit that the best.