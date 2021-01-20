 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Call for unity strikes chord among McLean County political leaders
3 comments
breaking top story
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Watch now: Call for unity strikes chord among McLean County political leaders

{{featured_button_text}}

Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, declaring that “democracy has prevailed." He swore the oath of office to take the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises arguably greater than any faced by his predecessors.

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County political party leaders found common ground Wednesday in a central theme of the new administration of President Joe Biden: The need for unity

Two weeks after violence erupted at the U.S. Capitol, the 46th president used his inaugural speech to call upon the higher aspects of human nature, urging the citizenry to together "write an American story of hope, not fear, of unity, not division, of light, not darkness."

Optimistic yet somber in tone, it reflected, locally, how the McLean County Democrats viewed the transition of power from President Donald Trump to Biden.

Watch now: Illinois Capitol quiet as ‘armed protest’ threat fails to materialize

"We're glad that (Biden) mentioned in his address how democracy has prevailed -- that it has triumphed over the politics of fear," Patrick Cortesi, chairman of the McLean County Democrats, said. "We feel that is an important thing to take note of, not only in national politics but in local politics as well." 

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said Biden is inheriting a strong foundation to build on, including a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he has a crucial assignment ahead of him.

"Time will tell what President Biden will do with that solid start to his term," Beard said. "His biggest task will be unifying the nation. The over 70 million voters who supported President Trump will need to see that this administration will not attempt to diminish sincere concerns about the integrity of our electoral system or to vilify citizens for their political beliefs."

John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, agreed that Biden now faces the task of uniting a deeply divided America.

Klobuchar: Democracy cannot be taken for granted

From left, Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., President-elect Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris and Doug Emhoff, walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol ahead of Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

“President Biden is inheriting a raging pandemic that he has got to get under control (and) deep racial and cultural divisions intensified by the mob assault on the Capitol,” Shaw said.

He said Biden will start with getting a handle on COVID-19 and the approval of stimulus funding. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Patrick Cortesi

Cortesi

“I think he has a very shrewd sense that it’s going to be hard to rebuild the economy unless state and local governments have resources,” Shaw said.

Cortesi said the local party feels that while Wednesday was a day of celebration, they "realize there's a lot of work going forward."

On a local level, Cortesi said, that looks a lot like "taking a bigger role in our community," doing more "to support those who've been supporting us," and, for him, getting out "more often to speak to the people who live not only in Bloomington-Normal but all over McLean County and let them know about the kind of values that we stand for."

Connie Beard

Beard

Beard said that locally, "name-calling, blacklisting, boycotting, or calling for resignations are not the markers of a cooperative spirit. We must support honest and full disclosure of our government bodies."

Beard, a realtor with Denbesten Real Estate in Bloomington, saw her name appear on a list that circulated social media last summer of people and businesses to boycott. The document said businesses were added if the owners support Trump or made comments saying "all lives matter."

The Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America also recently called for Beard's resignation as chair of the McLean County Republican Party.

Beard in a statement Wednesday said that honest discourse should not come with fears of retribution.

"McLean County has been kept strong by a high number of elected officials who have served for the good of the people," she said. "We have the opportunity in the upcoming consolidated elections to add to those numbers."

Isaac Smith contributed to this report.

Watch now: Joe Biden is sworn in as president

YOUR TURN

What do you hope President Biden focuses on first? Join our conversation at pantagraph.com/letters.

3 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bloomington City Councilwoman Jenn Carillo on Biden's projected victory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News