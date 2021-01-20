Watch now: Call for unity strikes chord among McLean County political leaders

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said Biden is inheriting a strong foundation to build on, including a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he has a crucial assignment ahead of him.

"Time will tell what President Biden will do with that solid start to his term," Beard said. "His biggest task will be unifying the nation. The over 70 million voters who supported President Trump will need to see that this administration will not attempt to diminish sincere concerns about the integrity of our electoral system or to vilify citizens for their political beliefs."

John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, agreed that Biden now faces the task of uniting a deeply divided America.

“President Biden is inheriting a raging pandemic that he has got to get under control (and) deep racial and cultural divisions intensified by the mob assault on the Capitol,” Shaw said.

He said Biden will start with getting a handle on COVID-19 and the approval of stimulus funding.

“I think he has a very shrewd sense that it’s going to be hard to rebuild the economy unless state and local governments have resources,” Shaw said.