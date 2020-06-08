Watch Now: Carrillo explains stand on reforming police during Bloomington City Council discussion of Floyd protests

BLOOMINGTON — During a City Council discussion Monday about local reaction to the death of George Floyd, Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she wanted to explain "some statements that got me in a little bit of hot water."
"I put out this hashtag of 'abolish the police.' Some people were like 'I know what that means' and other people drew their own conclusions, and I wanted to unpack that," said Carrillo after the meeting, explaining the message she tried to convey during the online council session.
She said she wanted to explain that, in her mind, "it doesn't seem as radical of a proposal that our police would play a role in building a world that police are no longer necessary."
Mayor Tari Renner structured the discussion to allow council members to speak for up to three minutes but not to respond to each other. Council members spoke of the pain behind the protests, their displeasure about looting and violence and their gratitude for local organizations stepping in to help channel people's anger into productive action.
During the meeting, Carrillo said: "A lot of this national movement is calling on us to instead of increasing our funding toward our police departments every year to actually begin to decrease that.
"I think that's a point for us all to really think critically about the justice system as it exists today and whether we believe it's a system that is inherently good and can be reformed or whether it is a system that's built on bad principle and needs to completely and radically be re-imagined. I consider myself in the latter of the those camps."
By investing that money to provide residents with a better quality of life "we, like so many other industrialized nations, will see a drop in crime and less and less need for police," said Carrillo. "So that's not a dig on police."
Carrillo said she was also "saddened that the news story has largely been taken over by folks concerned around the looting and theft and destruction of property. It's about how the execution of George Floyd is not that unusual in our country today. And that's the real tragedy here."
Renner, during his comments, reiterated his stance that looting will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
"Just as we were in the midst of trying to recover from the COVID crisis, we had a series of protests in the wake of the unspeakable murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis," said the mayor. "Mostly we had peaceful demonstrations ... but we also had some that were not peaceful. I felt it was essential and not an option ... to reassure Bloomington citizens that our No. 1 priority, as is the case of all cities throughout the world, is public safety and that we were on top of the situation."
Peaceful protests last week in downtown Bloomington were marred by violence that led to hate-crime charges against two men in separate incidents. One man is accused of injuring two people after he drove his motorcycle through a post-rally crowd Sunday and another allegedly caused injury to a child when he detonated a smoke device in a crowd of protesters Wednesday.
More than two dozen people face charges in connection with mobs looting Target in Normal and Kohl's and Read's Sporting Goods in Bloomington over two nights last week. Other businesses also were damaged, but no charges have been filed in those cases.
Other council members expressed sadness over the death of Floyd, a black man, on May 25 at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis and said listening to the concerns of the community is especially crucial to help move forward with a positive outcome.
"I understand the pain that this has caused. I, myself, have been at a loss for words since watching the video and the best I have been able to manage is tears of profound anger and sadness," said Ward 3 Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe, who is black.
He added that he is thankful that local organizations such as the NAACP, Not In Our Town and faith leaders "stepped up to provide us a forum to express our collective grief and also denounce this act of violence that we all saw."
"I am also thankful that here locally our police department, led by Chief (Dan) Donath, understood the gravity of the moment and provided protection for people's right to protest and also a measured response to the instances of looting that ... delegitimized otherwise peaceful protests," said Mwilambwe.
The conversation now is about "rightfully so, those elements within police forces that have brutalized black people and at the same time tarnished their colleagues who have worked hard to do their job in the right way," Mwilambwe said.
He added: "Now comes the hard part — to take stock of what we learned about ourselves and our nation and do the hard work to make progress. As we do that let's remember that we have a community ... that while not perfect, we've all seen enough good in to want to move here and plant our roots here. So let's continue to work together to make it even better so that our children and grandchildren can be proud of us."
Ward 5 Alderwoman Joni Painter said: "I am glad people are speaking up and having difficult conversations about race. ... I just don't want this to wither and die like it has so many other times. We need to keep moving forward and we need not forget what has happened."
In other action, the council, without any discussion, terminated the city's contract with VenuWorks, which had been managing the city-owned Grossinger Motors Arena for the past four years.
The facility has operated for most of its 14-year history at a loss under VenuWorks and former management firm, Central Illinois Arena Management. The arena was known as U.S. Cellular Coliseum during CIAM's tenure,
The city is not considering selling the property and management functions will move to existing city staff.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
