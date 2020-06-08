Watch Now: Carrillo explains stand on reforming police during Bloomington City Council discussion of Floyd protests

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — During a City Council discussion Monday about local reaction to the death of George Floyd, Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo said she wanted to explain "some statements that got me in a little bit of hot water."

"I put out this hashtag of 'abolish the police.' Some people were like 'I know what that means' and other people drew their own conclusions, and I wanted to unpack that," said Carrillo after the meeting, explaining the message she tried to convey during the online council session.

She said she wanted to explain that, in her mind, "it doesn't seem as radical of a proposal that our police would play a role in building a world that police are no longer necessary."

Mayor Tari Renner structured the discussion to allow council members to speak for up to three minutes but not to respond to each other. Council members spoke of the pain behind the protests, their displeasure about looting and violence and their gratitude for local organizations stepping in to help channel people's anger into productive action.

During the meeting, Carrillo said: "A lot of this national movement is calling on us to instead of increasing our funding toward our police departments every year to actually begin to decrease that.