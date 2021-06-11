Watch now: Cassy Taylor appointed McLean County interim administrator

BLOOMINGTON — Cassy Taylor has been appointed McLean County interim administrator.
The County Board on Thursday voted 17-0 to approve her appointment.
The seat is being vacated by Camille Rodriguez, who has taken the position of public health executive director for Boulder County, Colorado.
Taylor started as assistant county administrator in 2019. She was the county's court services director.
The Pantagraph for more than a year has been chronicling the experiences of six area residents as they navigate the challenges of COVD-19 and its aftermath.
