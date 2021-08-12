Watch now: Census shows downstate Illinois population decline, sets stage for redistricting

SPRINGFIELD — Downstate Illinois is continuing to hollow out, with U.S. Census data, released Thursday afternoon, confirming the region’s losses as the main driver of the state’s population loss over the past 10 years.

All but 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties experienced population decline this past decade, but the distribution was uneven, with eight counties in populous northeastern Illinois (Cook County, the five suburban “collar” counties and exurban Grundy and Kendall counties) combining for nearly 149,000 in population growth.

But, the rest of the state combined to lose nearly 167,000 people, creating a net loss of more than 18,000 residents and making Illinois just one of three states to lose population this decade.

“Insofar as population growth plays into economic development, human capital, those sorts of things, then the total picture is certainly not anything to celebrate,” said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

There were some pockets of downstate growth, with Champaign’s population increasing 8.2% to 88,302, making it one of the state’s 10 largest cities. Bloomington also registered a 2.6% jump to 78,680.

Other areas of growth included Carroll, Effingham, Johnson, Monroe and Williamson counties.

Peoria and Springfield registered modest declines, while Decatur’s population declined 7.4% to just above 70,000. The city’s population has now declined 25% since reaching a peak of more than 94,000 in 1980.

Alexander County, at the far southern tip of the state, registered the steepest decline, 36%.

Counties with state universities, perhaps still feeling the impact of the state's 2015-2017 budget impasse or a loss of students from COVID-19, registered some steep losses.

Coles County, home to Eastern Illinois University, was down 13%. Jackson County, home of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, was down 12%. McDonough County, home of Western Illinois University, had a 16.5% decline.

The data also confirmed that, like the rest of the country, Illinois has become more diverse, with its share of non-Hispanic/Latino whites declining more than 14% while those identifying as Hispanic or Latino increasing by more than 15%. The state’s Asian population also increased more than 28%. The state’s Black population decreased by just over 3%.

About 61% of Illinois residents identify as white, 18% as Hispanic or Latino, 14% as Black and 6% as Asian. A record number of people identify as “some other race” or “two or more races.”

“I think we're seeing something that we expected to see, which was Latino populations becoming fairly prominent not just in the state but across the country,” said Julie Dowling, an associate professor of sociology and Latino studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “And so we're seeing increasing diversity in our country.”

Dowling said this in part is fueling the disparity between the gains of the more-diverse Chicago region versus the losses of the less-diverse rural areas of the state.

“The report definitely stressed that urban communities are where we're seeing a lot of this growth,” Dowling said. “And urban communities tend to also be more diverse than rural communities. So mainly, it's like that divide between urban and rural.”

This uneven divide in population loss also has the potential to fuel the next redistricting battle as state lawmakers prepare to return this fall to redraw U.S. congressional district lines.

The state's population decline resulted in the loss of a seat in Congress. With state legislative Democrats controlling the process, it is likely conservative downstate will lose representation as the party seeks to maximize its political advantage, which lately has been the Chicago suburbs.

“That's the area that has become the political battleground,” Redfield said. “If the Democrats are gaining ground in the suburbs and losing ground downstate or the Republicans are gaining ground downstate and losing ground in the suburbs, then those demographic trends obviously favor the Democrats.”

The General Assembly approved state legislative districts earlier this year but waited for more accurate census data to draw congressional lines. That process can now move forward since the redistricting data has been delivered.

But a date has not yet been set for lawmakers to return to tackle the topic.

“While the information does come out today, we will need the time to receive and analyze the data,” said Jaclyn Driscoll, spokesperson for House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside. “I don’t have any additional information at this time.”

