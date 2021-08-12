Watch now: Census shows downstate Illinois population decline, sets stage for redistricting

 Skip to main content
Redistricting season officially kicks off with the release of detailed population data from the U.S. Census Bureau that will be used to redraw voting districts nationwide potentially helping determine control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections and providing an electoral edge for the next decade.The new data being released Thursday will show which counties, cities and neighborhoods gained or lost the most people in the 2020 census. That will serve as the building block to redraw 429 U.S. House districts in 44 states and 7,383 state legislative districts across the U.S. The official goal is to ensure each district has roughly the same number of people.But many Republicans and Democrats will be operating with another goal to ensure the new lines divide and combine voters in ways that make it more likely for their party's candidates to win future elections, a process called gerrymandering. The parties' successes in that effort could determine whether taxes and spending grow, climate-change polices are approved or access to abortion is expanded or curtailed.Republicans need to gain just five seats to take control of the U.S. House in the 2022 elections a margin that could potentially be covered through artful redistricting.Redistricting really is the ballgame this cycle in the House," said David Wasserman, an analyst for congressional races at The Cook Political Report. "Even tiny changes to district lines could have huge implications that tip the balance of power in the House.As they did after the 2010 census, Republicans will hold greater sway in the redistricting process.The GOP will control redistricting in 20 states accounting for 187 U.S. House seats, including the growing states of Texas, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. By contrast, Democrats will control redistricting in just eight states accounting for 75 seats, including New York and Illinois, where the loss of a seat in each gives them a chance to squeeze out Republican incumbents.In 16 other states accounting for 167 U.S. House seats, districts will be drawn either by independent commissions or by politically split politicians with legislative chambers led by one party and governors of another. Six states have just one U.S. House seat, so there are no district lines to be drawn.States with significant population shifts provide some of the best opportunities for parties to gain an advantage through redistricting. They can add a favorable district, eliminate one held by their opponent or redraw a competitive district to contain a more comfortable majority of supporters.Additional reporting by The Associated Press. 

SPRINGFIELD — Downstate Illinois is continuing to hollow out, with U.S. Census data, released Thursday afternoon, confirming the region’s losses as the main driver of the state’s population loss over the past 10 years.

All but 14 of Illinois’ 102 counties experienced population decline this past decade, but the distribution was uneven, with eight counties in populous northeastern Illinois (Cook County, the five suburban “collar” counties and exurban Grundy and Kendall counties) combining for nearly 149,000 in population growth.

But, the rest of the state combined to lose nearly 167,000 people, creating a net loss of more than 18,000 residents and making Illinois just one of three states to lose population this decade.

2020 Census-Unanswered Questions

Census Bureau statisticians and outside experts are trying to figure out why there were so many unanswered questions about households in the 2020 census.

“Insofar as population growth plays into economic development, human capital, those sorts of things, then the total picture is certainly not anything to celebrate,” said Kent Redfield, a retired professor of political science at the University of Illinois Springfield.

There were some pockets of downstate growth, with Champaign’s population increasing 8.2% to 88,302, making it one of the state’s 10 largest cities. Bloomington also registered a 2.6% jump to 78,680.

Other areas of growth included Carroll, Effingham, Johnson, Monroe and Williamson counties. 

Peoria and Springfield registered modest declines, while Decatur’s population declined 7.4% to just above 70,000. The city’s population has now declined 25% since reaching a peak of more than 94,000 in 1980.

Alexander County, at the far southern tip of the state, registered the steepest decline, 36%. 

Counties with state universities, perhaps still feeling the impact of the state's 2015-2017 budget impasse or a loss of students from COVID-19, registered some steep losses. 

Coles County, home to Eastern Illinois University, was down 13%. Jackson County, home of Southern Illinois University Carbondale, was down 12%. McDonough County, home of Western Illinois University, had a 16.5% decline.

The data also confirmed that, like the rest of the country, Illinois has become more diverse, with its share of non-Hispanic/Latino whites declining more than 14% while those identifying as Hispanic or Latino increasing by more than 15%. The state’s Asian population also increased more than 28%. The state’s Black population decreased by just over 3%.

About 61% of Illinois residents identify as white, 18% as Hispanic or Latino, 14% as Black and 6% as Asian. A record number of people identify as “some other race” or “two or more races.”

“I think we're seeing something that we expected to see, which was Latino populations becoming fairly prominent not just in the state but across the country,” said Julie Dowling, an associate professor of sociology and Latino studies at the University of Illinois at Chicago. “And so we're seeing increasing diversity in our country.”

Dowling said this in part is fueling the disparity between the gains of the more-diverse Chicago region versus the losses of the less-diverse rural areas of the state.

“The report definitely stressed that urban communities are where we're seeing a lot of this growth,” Dowling said. “And urban communities tend to also be more diverse than rural communities. So mainly, it's like that divide between urban and rural.”

This uneven divide in population loss also has the potential to fuel the next redistricting battle as state lawmakers prepare to return this fall to redraw U.S. congressional district lines. 

The state's population decline resulted in the loss of a seat in Congress. With state legislative Democrats controlling the process, it is likely conservative downstate will lose representation as the party seeks to maximize its political advantage, which lately has been the Chicago suburbs.  

“That's the area that has become the political battleground,” Redfield said. “If the Democrats are gaining ground in the suburbs and losing ground downstate or the Republicans are gaining ground downstate and losing ground in the suburbs, then those demographic trends obviously favor the Democrats.”

The General Assembly approved state legislative districts earlier this year but waited for more accurate census data to draw congressional lines. That process can now move forward since the redistricting data has been delivered.

But a date has not yet been set for lawmakers to return to tackle the topic.

“While the information does come out today, we will need the time to receive and analyze the data,” said Jaclyn Driscoll, spokesperson for House Speaker Chris Welch, D-Hillside. “I don’t have any additional information at this time.”

