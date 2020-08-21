Watch now: Central Illinois cities weigh options to require face masks

BLOOMINGTON — Driven by concern about rising cases of COVID-19, some cities are taking the state’s mask mandate a step farther by enacting local ordinances.
The use of masks has been a focus for public health officials — and source of political debate — for much of the pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued rules May 1 that required the use of face coverings in most public settings, but enforcement was an issue until earlier this month. A legislative panel approved provisions that allowed for businesses to be punished if they did not require customers to wear face coverings.
City leaders in some communities, including Bloomington and Normal, have stressed that they will take steps to ensure the governor’s order is being followed. Other municipalities have seen a need to enact their own measures, either to outline more clearly where masks are required or to allow for punishment of individuals refusing to wear the face coverings, rather than businesses where such behavior occurs.
Approaches vary throughout Central Illinois. City leaders in LeRoy recently rejected a proposed ordinance, citing opposition from residents. But in Mendota, a LaSalle County city where cases have skyrocketed, the city returned to a mask requirement that had previously been allowed to lapse.
Mayor David Boelk said the measure, enacted in early August, became necessary after COVID-19 spread quickly through the community. The town of roughly 7,300 people has had 216 cases, with a 14.4% positivity rate, he said.
“Unfortunately when that takes place, it’s time to jump in and put the foot down,” Boelk said. “I know I’m not enjoying the way our life is right now with basically going to work or staying at home. … We can be more careful, and unfortunately some people just can’t use common sense.”
Other Central Illinois leaders told The Pantagraph last week that there have not been problems with getting people to wear masks in their communities. Some said they hoped to get people to comply voluntarily, and others said they would focus their enforcement efforts on the state requirements, rather than enacting their own.
McLean County Board of Health members, during their meeting on Aug. 12, said they want to be sure that county, Bloomington and Normal officials speak in harmony when it comes to mask wearing. Board President Carla Pohl said she would contact city and town officials to encourage them to adopt an ordinance mandating that people wear masks when they are in an enclosed space in public, such as a store, and can’t socially distance.
It’s unclear whether officials will ultimately back such an order. Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner told The Pantagraph that there are no plans to adopt a mask ordinance, though he said that he had talked with City Manager Tim Gleason about the possibility.
“One of the things we are attempting to do is get people to voluntarily comply and remind them of the situation,” Renner said. “I don’t know that that would change with an ordinance.”
Renner issued a strongly worded warning to businesses in a video message posted on the city’s YouTube channel last week. Accompanied by remarks from Gleason and the police and fire departments, Renner said he would issue fines and even revoke liquor licenses from establishments that did not comply.
“This is very serious. This behavior is unacceptable, and we've got to band together to move forward,” he said.
Normal Mayor Chris Koos said the town has not ruled out a mask order.
“I think a lot of what we have to do has to be in coordination with Illinois State University because we feel if there’s going to be a spike of cases in the community, it’s likely to come from that population,” he said, adding that, for the most part, businesses and people are complying with mask ordinances and there have been few complaints of businesses not requiring masks.
“Some of the issues that we’re having are with some of the establishments in our community that serve liquor,” Koos said.
Some people are getting lax about social distancing, but not necessarily with wearing masks, he added. The crux of the complaints he has received are in reference to large gatherings where people are not social distancing.
Koos and Renner have both expressed concerns about businesses allowing young people and others to congregate without masks and social distancing. Illinois State University and Illinois Wesleyan University leaders confirmed last week that multiple students have tested positive for COVID-19 and said that parties and gatherings contributed to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
Young America Realty said Friday that it was cooperating with a request from Koos to close some common areas at The Lodge on Willow, including pools, spas, fire pits and grill areas. Additionally, it said it had maintained a third-party security detail that had instructions to disperse crowds.
“We don’t want to be in a situation where our police officers are driving around issuing tickets to people not wearing a mask,” Koos said.
McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said he would be looking into a countywide mask ordinance but would first have to consult the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office.
“I know we really encourage people to wear masks,” he said, but whether to enact an ordinance would also be a matter to discuss with other board members. If the county board decides to take up the matter, it would go to the board’s executive committee before it goes to the full board.
“I’m going to take a look at it,” McIntyre said. “We’ll be discussing this.”
County Administrator Camille Rodriguez said Friday that the county board hasn’t approached county administration with a directive to propose and implement a county-wide mask ordinance.
“The mask mandates issued by Gov. Pritzker intend to promote mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she said, “and, at this time, we urge McLean County residents to follow that mandate and all recommendations made by public health officials at the local, state and federal level regarding the prevention of the spread of COVID-19, including washing hands frequently and maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.”
Tom Anderson, McLean County Health Department environmental health director, has said that, when the health department receives a complaint regarding a business, the business is given a warning first and educated about the state masking mandate. He has said that businesses are trying to comply.
Path to enforcement
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks as a measure to prevent spreading COVID-19 to others through respiratory droplets produced when a person coughs, talks, sneezes or raises their voice. Public health experts say a significant number of people with coronavirus do not have symptoms, and people can also spread the disease before they develop symptoms.
Earlier this month, Pritzker launched a $5 million ad campaign — tagline: “It only works if you wear it” — to promote mask use. He said the funds are reimbursable through federal coronavirus relief funding.
More than 30 states now have some form of a mask mandate, but governors in others have resisted, referring to such measures as unnecessary or heavy-handed. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has called for all governors to enact mask mandates, citing health experts’ predictions that such measures could save tens of thousands of lives from COVID-19. Republican President Donald Trump says Americans should wear masks but opposes the idea of a national requirement.
In Illinois, Pritzker’s administration first filed an emergency rule in May but withdrew it amid pushback that the punishment noncompliant businesses would face, a Class A misdemeanor, was too harsh. The Chicago Democrat introduced enforcement measures again earlier this month as cases increased in some areas and 13 counties were put on a warning that they may have to reimpose some restrictions to prevent the spread.
The bipartisan Joint Committee of Administrative Rules, a panel of lawmakers that oversees such rules, allowed the measure to move forward in a decision Aug. 11. The order says businesses, schools and daycare facilities must require patrons and employees to wear face coverings. It also prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people. If a building's maximum capacity is fewer than 50 people, gatherings must not exceed 50% of the capacity.
Enforcement begins with a warning letter that the business is not complying with social restrictions. A second warning could mean reducing the number of patrons in an establishment to meet maximum crowd guidelines. A third violation could mean a fine. But Pritzker says it's preferable to previous law, in which the lone enforcement mechanism for violations is license revocation.
Critics say Pritkzer’s rule constituted government overreach and targeted business owners who are already struggling because of the pandemic.
Nationally, a poll conducted last month by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that three out of four Americans supported requiring people to wear face coverings outside of their homes. Support for such rules was stronger among Democrats, with 89% in favor, but 58% of Republicans were in favor as well, according to the poll of 1,057 adults.
“I've just sort of gotten used to wearing it everywhere now,” said Tony Scharneck, an Illinois State University student and employee at Lowe’s. “It's kind of become second nature for me.”
Through his job, Scharneck said he has encountered others who are adamant about their right not to wear the face coverings, but most people, like him, appear to have gotten used to it.
Bob Waszake and Antywan Jones, both of Bloomington, are among those who say they believe in wearing the masks to fight the spread of the coronavirus. “I'm overweight and over 60 and I'd probably die if I got it," Waszake said.
But not everyone agrees. Kevin Phares, an Illinois State University sophomore and president of the ISU chapter of Turning Point USA, joined a group of club members to hold an informational picket on the quad Friday. The group opposes government laws forcing citizens to wear masks.
Phares, a political science major, said he personally wears a mask indoors or if social distancing is impossible but believes the issue should be left to individuals.
Varying approaches
In Mendota, the mask rules came after the community reached a positivity rate nearly three times higher than neighboring cities, its mayor said.
“Everybody got a little too lax,” Boelk said, attributing the recent outbreak to a number of private parties such as weddings, anniversary events and even funerals. “When this took off, of course it got into our nursing homes and four or five weeks ago our numbers just escalated.”
When concerns regarding the pandemic first began in March and April, the town issued an emergency ordinance requiring people to wear face coverings when out in public and visiting stores where it is impossible to social distance, Boelk said. That ordinance ended over the summer and was not initially renewed because “everything was going along just fine,” he said.
“We were fortunate to keep our numbers down, but all it took was one to get it at one of those parties and it spread like wildfire,” said Boelk. “Ever since then it’s been a nightmare.”
For the most part, Boelk said businesses were enforcing masking policies and the majority of people were voluntarily following those requirements. But, there are some people who are not following the mask requirement and now there is a significant outbreak within the town.
LaSalle County, where Mendota is located, is not considering a mask ordinance, according to board Chairman Jim Olson. He said the county strongly encourages residents to follow state guidelines and he has seen many people and businesses who do.
“I don’t know that a county ordinance requiring masks would cause anyone that currently is not following the rules to change their behavior,” Olson said.
Livingston County Health Department leaders on Friday stressed the importance of following Pritzker’s rules and outlining the consequences — starting with education and a warning — for those that do not.
The health department said businesses have a duty to “strongly encourage” patrons to wear masks, but would not be penalized for patrons’ noncompliance. It noted, however, that businesses have the right to refuse service to those not complying with their rules.
“It is within our power to stop the spread of COVID-19 by taking simple actions, such as wearing a face covering correctly and maintaining social distance,” said Jackie Dever, Livingston County Health Department administrator. “These actions show care for our communities and support for local businesses.”
The Woodford County Board is not considering any sort of mask ordinance since “there has been no concern from the public to do so,” said John Krug, chairman of the board. He also said the community has not had any complaints concerning individuals or businesses in regards to mask wearing in the county.
Logan County has not issued a county-wide mask ordinance, but would consider it if the county health department suggested it, said county board chairman Emily Davenport. Davenport has only heard of a few businesses reported for not enforcing masking rules.
DeWitt County officials did not respond to requests for comment.
While Tazewell County has a mandate for county employees to wear masks inside its government office in Pekin, it has not considered a mask ordinance for the entire county, said Tazewell County Board Chairman David Zimmerman. At this time, there is not a mask mandate for the courthouse, but he said he expects one soon after the county received a complaint filed by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Zimmerman does not foresee a countywide mask ordinance, mainly because most people are already following state guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing. If an issue arises, he said it would be better for the county to use gentle reminders and seek voluntary compliance.
“I think most people are making the appropriate decisions,” said Zimmerman. “I think taking a more soft touch and really encouraging it, talking about why we wear those, is so much more effective than just a broad heavy hand of the government.”
10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal
Baseball
Bloomington Centennial Celebration Parade
Bloomington Post Office - East Street
Boy Scout Camp 1930s-40s
Crowds
Darling & Co.
Fire Department 1950-1959
Firestone Tire and Rubber
Nurses
Ozark Aircraft
Answer to Location 10
Scroll down for the answer.
Answer: Normal Public Library
Colton Underwood
Cloris Leachman
Pokey LaFarge
David Foster Wallace
Jane Lynch
Craig Robinson
Sean Hayes
Gary Cole
Cecilia Suárez
Gary Sinise
John Malkovich
Judith Ivey
Kevin Dunn
Richard Jenkins
Laurie Metcalf
Jake from State Farm
Frankie Faison
Chris Harding
Terry Kinney
Suzy Bogguss
McLean Stevenson
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.