Watch now: Central Illinois cities weigh options to require face masks

Mayor David Boelk said the measure, enacted in early August, became necessary after COVID-19 spread quickly through the community. The town of roughly 7,300 people has had 216 cases, with a 14.4% positivity rate, he said.

“Unfortunately when that takes place, it’s time to jump in and put the foot down,” Boelk said. “I know I’m not enjoying the way our life is right now with basically going to work or staying at home. … We can be more careful, and unfortunately some people just can’t use common sense.”

Other Central Illinois leaders told The Pantagraph last week that there have not been problems with getting people to wear masks in their communities. Some said they hoped to get people to comply voluntarily, and others said they would focus their enforcement efforts on the state requirements, rather than enacting their own.

McLean County Board of Health members, during their meeting on Aug. 12, said they want to be sure that county, Bloomington and Normal officials speak in harmony when it comes to mask wearing. Board President Carla Pohl said she would contact city and town officials to encourage them to adopt an ordinance mandating that people wear masks when they are in an enclosed space in public, such as a store, and can’t socially distance.