Watch now: Central Illinois leaders make their pitch for a subregion

PEORIA — A number of Central Illinois political leaders are making a pitch Wednesday for a new "subregion" of the north-central region created last week by Gov. J.B. Pritzker.
The subregion would allow certain counties to reopen earlier from pandemic restrictions. The press conference begins at 11 a.m.
The subregion would be comprised of the counties of Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, Marshall, Stark, McLean, Livingston, Bureau, Putnam, and LaSalle.
