Watch now: Central Illinois Republicans prepare for post-Trump politics

BLOOMINGTON — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, says the GOP and the United States are “a long way from” the shining city on a hill that President Ronald Reagan espoused in his farewell address.
The Bloomington Republican denounced Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths. The riot was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming President-elect Joe Biden as the November election winner over President Donald Trump, which it completed hours after the upheaval.
Trump, who spoke during a rally just before the Capitol raid and for weeks has been alleging voter fraud, tweeted Friday morning that the people who voted for him in last year’s election “will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future.”
Among McLean County Republicans, the chaos and turmoil of the past week has them reevaluating next steps following the departure of a president who has been the center of orbit since becoming the party's standard-bearer in summer 2016.
Barickman said while he doesn't think one person represents the GOP, the perception of the Republican Party shifted under Trump’s presidency.
“He has changed those who identify themselves as Republicans, absolutely, and even today there are those who firmly are embedded in the notion that anyone who speaks ill of President Trump is not a Republican, and there are others throughout this community but elsewhere who are declaring they are no longer a Republican because of President Trump,” Barickman said.
State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said the party will move on, but no matter the political affiliation, it starts with mutual respect and understanding of differences, even within the same party.
“That’s how a party moves forward and it’s a big deal of what we’re lacking now,” Brady said. “Specifically for the Republican Party, post-President Trump will be a brighter party and have a new beginning.”
He said politics has grown into a far-left liberal faction and a far-right conservative faction that carry things to an extreme, but it “doesn’t reach out to the mainstream and that’s what they’re missing.”
Core conservative values
McLean County Board Vice Chair Jim Soeldner, a Republican and District 2 representative, wants the GOP to get back to its core conservative values.
“I think some members did (lose core values),” Soeldner said. “I think some members it was a case where although Republicans believe in conservatism as far as financially or morally, I think some of us were more interested in doing what they felt to win votes.”
The popularity of Trump in the years after his 2016 victory propelled conservative candidates across the country. As a result, support for the president has been a critical piece of how Democrats have framed attacks on Republican candidates in recent elections.
In the case of U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in November, Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan repeatedly sought to pin him a Trump loyalist. The congressman was an honorary chairman of the Trump campaign, but presented himself as someone who work with both parties, citing his standing in the top 3% of most bipartisan members of Congress, as ranked by The Lugar Center & Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy’s Bipartisan Index.
Soeldner said Trump has been a dividing factor and he hopes Republicans can work toward reuniting the party.
Biden carried McLean County by 3,354 votes in the November election.
Davis and local lawmakers who have aligned themselves with Trump’s policies throughout his presidency have condemned the Capitol riot, but most have not gone as far as calling for Trump’s removal from office.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, was the first GOP lawmaker to call on Trump to “relinquish control” either “voluntarily or involuntarily.”
He remains the only Illinois Republican lawmaker to publicly call for invoking the 25th Amendment or for impeachment proceedings, which many Democrats have urged, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker and both Illinois U.S. Senators, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said he does not support impeachment or the the removal.
“The president has 13 days left in office, and we'll have to watch and monitor over the next 13 days," LaHood told the Peoria Journal Star on Thursday. "The president doesn't like losing, and his rhetoric keeps getting ramped up. But we all have to be careful about the rhetoric used in politics."
'We seek common ground'
LaHood also was an honorary chairman of Trump's 2020 Illinois campaign and later signed onto an amicus brief in support of Texas lawsuit challenging the election outcome.
Another figure who raised questions about voter fraud was McLean County Republic Party Chair Connie Beard, telling The Pantagraph in November, "We all want our legal ballots counted." Beard also supported claims from Trump that the election was rigged against him.
Last week, the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America called on her to resign.
“In the weeks leading up to yesterday’s terror in the Capitol, local McLean County Republican Party Chair Connie Beard used her position of leadership within the party to promote and legitimize the lies of widespread election fraud and a stolen presidency that culminated in the attack and loss of life in Washington, D.C.," the organization said.
Beard in a statement to The Pantagraph condemned the violence but said she would not resign.
"Joe Biden is our president-elect," she said. "I support the Constitution. The decision has been made on the Electoral College, and that transition is going to take place. That is the rule of law working, and I fully support that."
Said Beard: “I pledge to continue the work of finding good candidates, developing a strong base of volunteers. I will not let threats or attacks sway me from completing my job."
The socialist group also called on the Normal Town Council to investigate candidate and talk show host David Paul Blumenshine for organizing a “Stop the Steal” bus trip to Washington.
Blumenshine did not respond to questions from The Pantagraph.
Soeldner said the McLean County Republican Party needs to focus on keeping Republicans in county seats. Other local Republicans said the GOP simply needs to focus on finding mutual understanding, as do Democrats.
“I have long said we ought not to treat those who disagree with us as our enemies,” Barickman said. “I think it’s important that we try to understand the many views that people have on the various issues of the day, we seek common ground where possible, and we advocate our position through logic and persuasion. That’s what a democracy encourages.”