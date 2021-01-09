Watch now: Central Illinois Republicans prepare for post-Trump politics

BLOOMINGTON — State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, says the GOP and the United States are “a long way from” the shining city on a hill that President Ronald Reagan espoused in his farewell address.

The Bloomington Republican denounced Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in five deaths. The riot was an attempt to stop Congress from confirming President-elect Joe Biden as the November election winner over President Donald Trump, which it completed hours after the upheaval.

Trump, who spoke during a rally just before the Capitol raid and for weeks has been alleging voter fraud, tweeted Friday morning that the people who voted for him in last year’s election “will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future.”

Among McLean County Republicans, the chaos and turmoil of the past week has them reevaluating next steps following the departure of a president who has been the center of orbit since becoming the party's standard-bearer in summer 2016.

Barickman said while he doesn't think one person represents the GOP, the perception of the Republican Party shifted under Trump’s presidency.