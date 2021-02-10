Watch now: City officials weigh in on 7 options for Veterans Parkway, Empire Street

The SPUI option would consist of three through traffic lanes on Veterans Parkway isolated to a bridge that crosses-over Empire Street. All turning and through traffic on Empire Street would use a signal-controlled intersection under the bridge.

City public works director Kevin Kothe said both types of traffic patterns have gained popularity in recent years, especially in major Midwest cities like Chicago and St. Louis.

Some of the other IDOT options feature on-ramps with traffic merging from the left side, making them less safe, Kothe said.

"In general, merging traffic, exiting or merging on from the left is really not preferred anymore," Kothe said. "That kind of activity is not really preferred anymore."

City traffic engineer Phil Allyn said there are about six diverging diamond configurations throughout the state.

"A lot of what make these newer type of intersections safer, even though it's not something that some people are familiar with, is reducing the number of conflict points," Allyn said. "If I had to guess, we're probably 10 years minimum from this being implemented, by the time we get further down the road, they're both going to be more common. These are getting installed."