Watch now: Community activist Mike Matejka named Normal's Citizen of the Year

NORMAL — Social justice advocate and community leader Mike Matejka has been named Normal's 2021 Citizen of the Year.

Matejka has been a community activist in Bloomington-Normal for nearly 50 years. He founded and is currently co-chair of Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal, which aims to stop hate and to build an inclusive, safe community.

“Whether serving as a community leader, volunteer, social justice advocate or, most recently, as a member of the Normal Planning Commission, he is an exemplary role model for positive change and civic engagement," Mayor Chris Koos said in a Wednesday news release. “If I had to choose one word to describe Mike Matejka, I would choose the word 'community.'”

He added, "Few others believe in and invest in our community as much as Mike. He consistently steps forward to help, contribute, offer ideas and leadership. More importantly, Mike listens to community needs and then works to raise awareness, motivating others to create solutions.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Koos announced the award Tuesday during the town's Appreciation Reception.

Matejka, a St. Louis native, moved to Central Illinois as a student of Illinois State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history in 1974. He later went on earn his master's in union administration from the University of Massachusetts — Amherst in 2000.

He was editor of Grand Prairie Union News for more than 40 years and served on the Bloomington City Council from 1989 to 2007. In 1982, Matejka co-founded the Christmas Party for Unemployed Families, which serves between 300 and 600 children each year.

This year, Matejka retired from the Great Plains Laborers District Council, where he served as governmental affairs director.

Matejka also serves on several community boards, including the Mclean County Historical Society, the Illinois Labor History Society, the Community Advisory Board for Easterseals Central Illinois, the Stevenson Lecture Committee and Autism McLean community initiative.

Over the years Matejka has received numerous awards and recognition as an author, journalist and community activist, including:

Illinois State University Homan Grabill Peace Award (2017)

Illinois State University Burton Mercier Alumni Community Service Award (2013)

McLean County League of Women Voters Citizen of the Year (2012)

Martin Luther King Jr. Award, Bloomington Human Relations Commission (2009)

Robert G. Gibson Award, Illinois AFL-CIO Community Service Award (2008)

Illinois Eye Bank Watson Gailey Award for supporting organ and tissue donation (2007)

Illinois Humanities Council Studs Terkel Award (2003)

More than 30 communication awards from the International Labor Communications Association for specific written pieces, photographs and scripts

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.