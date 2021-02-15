Watch now: Companies in Bloomington, Normal could avoid state property taxes for 5 years under plan

But as of now, the only standardized incentive the Twin Cities offers to a company weighing whether to invest locally is a sales tax exemption on building materials.

The terms of other incentives, like how long a property tax abatement remains in place, vary from deal to deal, and from company to company. Rivian's abatement, for instance, lasts five years, while Brandt Group's lasts seven years.

That irregularity largely means the area is prone to losing out to surrounding communities, like Decatur, on future economic deals, EDC CEO Patrick Hoban told council.

"Right now if there was a project that was between us and Decatur, that could come from DCEO, and they asked us what we could offer, I couldn't tell them,' Hoban said. "If they ask Decatur, Decatur can say they have property tax abatement and they can approve it in 2 weeks."

As of now, it takes months for stakeholders in the Bloomington-Normal Enterprise Zone to approve incentives, Hoban said.

"We're trying to get to the point where we can be just as consistent with our message so that we can compete with the surrounding entities," Hoban said. "It really comes down to speed."