Watch now: Concerns about 2nd COVID spike at Illinois State University

While some students are on campus and others are doing remote learning, the university is transitioning to all remote learning after Thanksgiving until the end of the semester before Christmas. That means many students will be gone between Thanksgiving but returning in January.

In addition, ISU decided recently to go ahead with spring break to give students and staff a mental health break, even though some universities have canceled spring break, fearing students would travel, then return to campuses with COVID and spread it around.

Pohl's fear is that "in March, we will have a repeat performance of September" when COVID cases rose in McLean County, largely because some students returned to Normal and didn't adhere to social distancing guidelines.

McKnight said discussions with ISU and Normal officials will include COVID testing, contact tracing and personal responsibility — three things that help to control the spread of the virus.

