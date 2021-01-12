Watch now: Congressman Kinzinger 3rd GOP member to call for Trump impeachment

BLOOMINGTON – U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, on Tuesday became the third Republican calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Pointing to last week’s attack on the Capitol, Kinzinger said, “There is no doubt in my mind that the president of the United States broke his oath of office and incited this insurrection. He used his position in the executive to attack the legislative.”

In a statement issued in early evening, he said, “If these actions — the Article II branch inciting a deadly insurrection against the Article I branch — are not worthy of impeachment, then what is an impeachable offense?”

Kinzinger did not vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment in December 2019, calling it a “broken process” at that time. But as the House of Representatives prepares to oust Trump a second time, Kinzinger said he will vote to impeach.