Watch now: Connect Transit fares to restart

“That was a huge step by the board a year ago and it was met with a lot of joy by community members," said Presley. “It’s a recognition that in transportation everybody is being treated the same with regards to fares and I want people to see that as a positive.”

In other business the board unanimously approved a $21,450 contract with Cybernautic Web Design of Bloomington for a comprehensive website redesign.

Connect Transit received three quotes for the project ranging between $15,000 to $30,000. Cybernautic was recommended for its accessibility features that staff hope will better serve customers.

"The one thing that I'm really excited about is the accessibility of using Cybernautic," said Jeff Holtke, marketing and business development manager.

A function of Cybernautic provides a screen reader for users as well as the ability to change the contrast, text size, and several other options with accessibility in mind.

The current Connect Transit website was last updated in 2015, Holtke said. It is currently difficult to use on the backend and is not user friendly on PC or mobile devices, he said.

"We're really excited to get a fresh upgrade," said Holtke. "We're in much need of one."

