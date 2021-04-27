Watch now: Connect Transit fares to restart

NORMAL — After a year of fare suspensions, Connect Transit is preparing to move forward and resume fare box collection in June.
"I think it is time to go back to collecting fares," Connect Transit Board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said during a Connect Transit Board meeting Tuesday. "While we were fortunate enough to receive funding to pay and cover the losses of that revenue, it's a big chunk of money."
Connect Transit suspended fare collection on March 17, 2020, for all fixed-route and Connect Mobility services to reduce contact between bus riders and operators and prevent spread of COVID-19.
The fare suspension was continued on a monthly basis through October when the transit system suspended collection through March 2021. Fares were suspended again March 24 through May 31.
Connect Transit last year received $9.1 million in federal assistance through the CARES Act to offset the loss.
During the chairman's report, Whitehouse asked board members their thoughts on resuming fare collection in June. Several board members, including Judy Buchanan, Deborah Presley and Linda Foster said they would support the move.
“I think if we see some major change in the epidemic and what the landscape looks like, we can always reconsider," said Buchanan, adding that other transportation systems in Central Illinois have resumed fare collection.
Board members said how Connect Transit transitions into fare collection is important.
Presley said she would like to see staff begin advertising well ahead of resuming fare collection, and to remind people of the "One Rate for All" changes that were approved just prior to the start of the pandemic.
One Rate for All will bring ticket prices to $1.25 for single rides and $40 for monthly passes for fixed routes and Connect Mobility. When service resumes Connect Transit will also begin mobile ticketing and fare capping.
“That was a huge step by the board a year ago and it was met with a lot of joy by community members," said Presley. “It’s a recognition that in transportation everybody is being treated the same with regards to fares and I want people to see that as a positive.”
In other business the board unanimously approved a $21,450 contract with Cybernautic Web Design of Bloomington for a comprehensive website redesign.
Connect Transit received three quotes for the project ranging between $15,000 to $30,000. Cybernautic was recommended for its accessibility features that staff hope will better serve customers.
"The one thing that I'm really excited about is the accessibility of using Cybernautic," said Jeff Holtke, marketing and business development manager.
A function of Cybernautic provides a screen reader for users as well as the ability to change the contrast, text size, and several other options with accessibility in mind.
The current Connect Transit website was last updated in 2015, Holtke said. It is currently difficult to use on the backend and is not user friendly on PC or mobile devices, he said.
"We're really excited to get a fresh upgrade," said Holtke. "We're in much need of one."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.