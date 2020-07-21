Watch now: Connect Transit officials say pandemic hurt revenues, added expenses

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The financial position of Connect Transit is still in flux because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday.

Bloomington City Council members during their meeting on Monday night discussed the future of Connect Transit, which has faced significant financial loss due to COVID-19.

Isaac Thorne, Connect Transit general manager, said the pandemic has changed the way the Bloomington-Normal transportation service operates. It has had to suspend fares, require face coverings for riders and spend roughly $6,000 on cleaning and sanitization supplies alone.

“Our community is relying on transit more than ever,” Thorne said. Connect Transit chairmen Ryan Whitehouse and Judy Buchanan also participated in Monday’s meeting.