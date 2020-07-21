Watch now: Connect Transit officials say pandemic hurt revenues, added expenses

BLOOMINGTON — The financial position of Connect Transit is still in flux because of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Monday.
Bloomington City Council members during their meeting on Monday night discussed the future of Connect Transit, which has faced significant financial loss due to COVID-19.
Isaac Thorne, Connect Transit general manager, said the pandemic has changed the way the Bloomington-Normal transportation service operates. It has had to suspend fares, require face coverings for riders and spend roughly $6,000 on cleaning and sanitization supplies alone.
“Our community is relying on transit more than ever,” Thorne said. Connect Transit chairmen Ryan Whitehouse and Judy Buchanan also participated in Monday’s meeting.
Watch now: Bloomington city council members discuss updates on Connect Transit; Water improvement plan
Fare collection has been suspended since March, but the company saw a drastic decrease in ridership. The bus service has seen a steady rise in ridership since June and full-service will be restored in August. Whitehouse said regular cleaning of buses will continue each day.
“We are just trying to keep the system operational,” Whitehouse said. “Once we get through this, we will really be ramping up those conversations with stakeholders about where we can add or update services.”
Connect Transit received $9.1 million through the CARES Act, which Thorne said they could potentially have to use entirely to make up for lost revenue and increased costs because of the pandemic.
Funding through Illinois Department of Transportation, which is allocated through a portion of the state's sales tax revenue, accounts for 60% of Connect Transit's budget. “We don’t know how much IDOT will reimburse us,” Whitehouse said.
In August, Connect Transit will also launch "One Fare for All," which will bring ticket prices to $1.25 for single rides and $40 for monthly passes for fixed routes and connect mobility. Transit officials are pursuing a plan to phase in annual investments of $500,000 from the city of Bloomington and town of Normal that would be used toward the program.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
