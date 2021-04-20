Watch now: Constitution Trail-Route 66 Trail connection gets OK

NORMAL — A Constitution Trail extension connecting the trail with Historic Route 66 will is slated to begin this summer that councilmembers said will be a valued asset to the community.
“Transportation doesn’t mean the same thing for every one of our citizens in our community,” Councilwoman Karyn Smith said during the Monday night meeting. I think that it is an asset that provides a quality of life. It is transportation for some citizens, it is probably a better transportation than any other option that might exist.”
The Normal Town Council on Monday approved 6-1 to award a $471,357.55 contract bid to H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc. of Pontiac for the long-awaited Kelly Basin-Route 66 Trail Connect Project.
A third of the project is funded through a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.
The project received some push back from Councilman Stan Nord, who voted 'no' to awarding the bid. Nord stated that the town should focus on road repairs rather than expanding the trail system.
“With the roads in the condition they’re in, I do not think that it’s a good priority for us to spend money on expanding new bike trails when we can’t even afford to take care of the roads,” said Nord. “I have had folks ask why we are expanding the bike trail when we cannot afford to maintain the current bike trails that we have.”
Earlier in the meeting the Town Council heard comments from Patrick Dullard, president of Friends of Constitution Trail, supporting the project. Dullard said he was excited to see the project, which was originally bid out and rejected in 2018, to get started.
"This is an important project for improving bicycle and pedestrian safety for town residents, and that alone justifies the investment," said Patrick Dullard, president of Friends of the Constitution Trail, during public comment portion of the Town Council meeting. "It also brings the trail closer to many more Normal residents."
Construction of the trail extension is expected to begin in July with completion this fall. The new trail will connect Historic Route 66 at its western terminus at Towanda and Shelbourne to the existent Constitution Trail at Beech and Pine streets.
The trail will run through One Normal Plaza around the Kelley Detention Basin and will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments.
In addition to the trail extension the town unanimously approved a nearly $2 million bid for the town's 2021 Motor Fuel Tax Street Resurfacing Project.
The $1,951,956.50 contract was awarded to Rowe Construction of Bloomington. The company is a division of United Contractors Midwest Inc.
Included in the street resurfacing project are segments of six streets:
- West Raab Road (Constitution Trail Collegiate Bridge to Bradford Lane)
- Bradford Lane (Miles Lane to Raab Road)
- Gregory Street (Parkside Road to Cottage Avenue)
- Bowles Street (Main Street to University Court)
- North Fell Avenue (Willow Street to Sycamore Street)
- Normal Avenue (Locust Street to Gregory Street)
Street resurfacing is expected to run May through Oct. 1.
Prior to the meeting the Town Council heard from another public commenter, Ron Ulmer, regarding issues he has with the town's roads. Ulmer said he would like the town to release how much money is spent on road maintenance on a yearly basis.
Ulmer expressed frustration with the potholes and cracks in the streets and deterioration of certain expansion joints of the streets.
The Town Council also approved a number of other agreements and contracts, including:
- A resolution approving engagement with McGuireWoods Consulting LLC.
- A resolution extending a license agreement with Peoria Charter Coach Co. for access to Uptown Station as a transportation provider.
- A resolution approving a professional services agreement with Horton Group for insurance broker services.
- A resolution to award the bid and approve contracts for Well #21 Division A to Brotcke Well and Pump and Division B to Stark Excavating.
- A resolution to award the bid for the rehabilitation of Clarifier #1 to GA Rich at a total cost of $228,500.
- An ordinance reserving volume cap in connection with private activity bond issues and related matters.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.