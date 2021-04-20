Watch now: Constitution Trail-Route 66 Trail connection gets OK

NORMAL — A Constitution Trail extension connecting the trail with Historic Route 66 will is slated to begin this summer that councilmembers said will be a valued asset to the community.

“Transportation doesn’t mean the same thing for every one of our citizens in our community,” Councilwoman Karyn Smith said during the Monday night meeting. I think that it is an asset that provides a quality of life. It is transportation for some citizens, it is probably a better transportation than any other option that might exist.”

The Normal Town Council on Monday approved 6-1 to award a $471,357.55 contract bid to H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc. of Pontiac for the long-awaited Kelly Basin-Route 66 Trail Connect Project.

A third of the project is funded through a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.

The project received some push back from Councilman Stan Nord, who voted 'no' to awarding the bid. Nord stated that the town should focus on road repairs rather than expanding the trail system.