Watch now: Council advances Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved the next step in replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a city holiday on the second Monday in October.
Ald. Jenn Carrillo, who has been leading the effort, said the measure is about acknowledging the treatment that indigenous peoples have received since Columbus arrived as a community.
The council over the summer began talking about replacing the holiday recognizing the Italian explorer and navigator. Communities across the country have made similar moves and state legislation has been introduced to follow suit in Illinois.
Ald. Jamie Mathy on Monday said the city should reach a compromise similar to other cities where indigenous people are celebrated on the same day as a celebration for Italian heritage.
"Let's celebrate the heritages of both," Mathy said.
Former Ward 6 Ald. Kevin Lower participated in the public comment portion of the meeting and denounced the idea of replacing Columbus Day because he said the measure would not honor Columbus’s accomplishments.
“We have to understand that indigenous folks are Americans too and we need to come together as Americans and stop this divisiveness,” said Lower. “... We are Bloomington. We are Americans. That’s what we need to dwell upon.”
Ald. Joni Painter said she thinks it is fine to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day, but that it not be replaced with another celebratory day. "A lot of people consider that to be 'cancel culture' and I want no part of that. That is not inclusive."
"It doesn't mean we won't talk about Columbus anymore, but we certainly shouldn't be celebrating Columbus," said Carrillo. "... It is a paradox. It is completely contradictory to celebrate Columbus and Indigenous Peoples' Day." Carrillo added that a separate day celebrating Italian-American heritage could be an option if residents decide they want that.
The council voted Monday to have city staff draft an ordinance for their approval.
In other business, council members discussed proposals for the coming year’s property tax levy.
Officials are proposing a combined tax levy of $25,613,169 between the city and Bloomington Public Library. While this is $166,426 higher than last year's tax levy, tax rates are not expected to increase, according to a memo from the city’s finance department.
Instead, officials said the revenue will be generated by an expected increase in equalized assessed value (EAV), which is based on the total taxable value of properties in the city.
The final proposal will be presented to council on Dec. 7.
Council members also Monday voted unanimously to approve longtime Bloomington resident Mollie Ward to replace Ald. Scott Black, who resigned last month. Ward will serve through April 2021 and will have to run for the seat at that time.
There were nine applicants and others who were interested in the position.
“It is great to be able to choose an exceptional person among a group of exceptional people,” said Mayor Tari Renner.
Ward will complete Black’s term through April 2021 and will have to run for the seat in the 2021 municipal elections. Renner recognized Black for his time on council, which ran 2013 through 2020. Black received a plaque noting his service and a “thank you” from Renner.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244.
