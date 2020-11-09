Watch now: Council advances Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington City Council on Monday approved the next step in replacing Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day as a city holiday on the second Monday in October.

Ald. Jenn Carrillo, who has been leading the effort, said the measure is about acknowledging the treatment that indigenous peoples have received since Columbus arrived as a community.

The council over the summer began talking about replacing the holiday recognizing the Italian explorer and navigator. Communities across the country have made similar moves and state legislation has been introduced to follow suit in Illinois.

Ald. Jamie Mathy on Monday said the city should reach a compromise similar to other cities where indigenous people are celebrated on the same day as a celebration for Italian heritage.

"Let's celebrate the heritages of both," Mathy said.

Former Ward 6 Ald. Kevin Lower participated in the public comment portion of the meeting and denounced the idea of replacing Columbus Day because he said the measure would not honor Columbus’s accomplishments.