Watch now: Council approves One Normal Plaza amendment without alcohol sales

NORMAL – One Normal Plaza will be developed into four sub-areas with each containing differing uses and restrictions, but potential new businesses will not be permitted to sell alcohol.

The Normal Town Council voted 6-1 Monday to approve a zoning amendment to the One Normal Plaza Planned Unit Development.

Council Member Stan Nord was the only no vote on the project.

Nord also introduced an amendment Monday that removed an item that would have allowed alcohol sales. The council voted 5-2 to approve that amendment, with Council Member Kevin McCarthy and Normal Mayor Kris Koos voting ‘No.’

The votes came after six residents from the area of One Normal Plaza spoke against allowing alcohol sales at the site. It also came after many residents spoke out against allowing alcohol-related businesses at a community meeting July 22.

Council Members Stan Nord and Scott Preston agreed that the majority of pushback against alcohol sales came from residents who live near One Normal Plaza.

