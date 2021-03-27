Watch now: Council experience, emphasis on core services atop Mwilambwe's Bloomington mayoral run

"The (city's financial) needs are great. We need to catch up as much as possible," Mwilambwe said, adding that he wouldn't be shy about having difficult conversations or exercising his mayor's veto on the annual budget.

"Just like anything you do, you have a number of tools at your disposal," Mwilambwe said. "But generally when you use the veto you're getting to the point where people can't agree."

Under his leadership, Mwilambwe said there won't be "a point of no return" on the City Council. But there will be a tone of portraying the city in a positive light and a push for collective discussion.

"If I'm in the mayor seat I'm going to bring the same calm, cool, level-headedness to the job (as an alderman)," Mwilambwe said. "I really hope to get people away from polarization, especially at the local level."

He attributes his own "neutrality" to his role as an assistant director in Illinois State University's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access.

"My job has always been to look at the facts that people present to me and then make a decision," Mwilambwe said, explaining that the same thinking would guide his time as mayor.