Watch now: Council experience, emphasis on core services atop Mwilambwe's Bloomington mayoral run

The Pantagraph is profiling the three candidates running for Bloomington mayor on April 6. See more in our series at pantagraph.com.
BLOOMINGTON — Mboka Mwilambwe didn't volunteer to run for Bloomington mayor.
"People came to me and said, 'We think you should jump in. Based on your service and level-headedness. We need you,'" Mwilambwe, who since 2019 has been Bloomington mayor pro tem and since 2011 has held the Ward 3 seat on the Bloomington City Council, told The Pantagraph in a recent interview.
Mwilambwe declined to share who those voices belong to, explaining only that the encouragement came from "previous and current elected officials" and that "people sometimes do not want to take on the challenge (of serving in local government)."
Now, as one of three candidates for Bloomington mayor, Mwilambwe, 51, hopes he can live up to expectations. He's campaigning on a platform rooted in providing core services like infrastructure and recreation while also prioritizing practical leadership.
"Most people want the core services, they want their streets to be fixed, they don't want sewer backups in their basement, they want safe water and they want to feel safe where they go and they want something to do in their free time," Mwilambwe said.
If elected mayor, Mwilambwe said he would lobby the City Council to keep funding repairs to roads and other infrastructure while also looking for areas of financial efficiency.
"My intent is to continue to work with the revenue streams that we have, but also finding ways to be more efficient in the work that we do," Mwilambwe said, pointing to the city's 2018 consolidation of the public works and water departments into a single body, which saved around $250,000 each year.
"As we become increasingly more efficient, we can find a way to reallocate some of those resources," Mwilambwe said.
The $7.2 million he and the rest of Council approved to fund repairs this year was enough, Mwilambwe said, but if the city has the money to spend more to fix roads and replace water pipes, then it should.
That philosophy, what Mwilambwe calls a "cautious, practical approach," is one he said has guided his tenure on Council and would guide his first term as mayor.
It underpinned his lone "no" vote in 2019 over whether Bloomington should allow two recreational cannabis dispensaries within city limits, which at the time he said he cast because he wanted the city to "know more" and let other communities be "the guinea pigs" before opting in.
"I would still take the same approach," Mwilambwe said when asked if he still stands by the vote. "I always think about the brand of the city. With anything new that we introduce, I consider that very carefully — is it going to change the nature and the character to the point where people might not want to live here?"
As for what the city should do with the cash generated from its 3% tax on sales at the dispensary — the council voted unanimously in favor of it — Mwilambwe as mayor would push the council to direct it toward the general fund, which distributes cash to many city departments.
"The (city's financial) needs are great. We need to catch up as much as possible," Mwilambwe said, adding that he wouldn't be shy about having difficult conversations or exercising his mayor's veto on the annual budget.
"Just like anything you do, you have a number of tools at your disposal," Mwilambwe said. "But generally when you use the veto you're getting to the point where people can't agree."
Under his leadership, Mwilambwe said there won't be "a point of no return" on the City Council. But there will be a tone of portraying the city in a positive light and a push for collective discussion.
"If I'm in the mayor seat I'm going to bring the same calm, cool, level-headedness to the job (as an alderman)," Mwilambwe said. "I really hope to get people away from polarization, especially at the local level."
He attributes his own "neutrality" to his role as an assistant director in Illinois State University's Office of Equal Opportunity and Access.
"My job has always been to look at the facts that people present to me and then make a decision," Mwilambwe said, explaining that the same thinking would guide his time as mayor.
"I don’t make a decision based on ideology because sometimes you make the wrong decisions. I also don't like to just listen to people who agree with me," Mwilambwe said. "It's important to listen to opposite points of view. It helps you to make a better decision in the long term."
