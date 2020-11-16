Watch now: Council members discuss $20 million Bloomington Library expansion

BLOOMINGTON — City officials are restarting talks about a plan to invest millions to upgrade the Bloomington Public Library built about four decades ago.
Library board members in September told The Pantagraph that they want to propose renovations and construction later this year, with a budget of around $15 million. The budget was a main sticking point in project discussions and failed negotiations that date back nearly two decades. The plan proposed Monday would cost around $20 million.
Early versions of plans discussed years ago included expanding on the current facility and opening a satellite facility in downtown Bloomington. Council ruminated over plans presented on Monday, which were based solely on renovation and new construction at the current facility, 205 E. Olive St.
Julian Westerhout, president of the library board, said the new plans provide space for the community and flexibility for future projects. According to the library website, the 1976 building was designed for a population of 41,000. In 2006, the library increased space by 25%. The population has increased by 87%.
“There’s a lot of traveling exhibits out there right now that right now we can’t host because the ceilings are too low,” said Hamilton. “... This (project) would allow for it.”
Plans call for a new parking structure on the south side, adding about 50 extra spaces, said Jeanne Hamilton, executive director of the library. There would be new green space along the edge of the building. Another addition includes a new Olive Street entrance complete with a large balcony.
A new sensory friendly room near a gathering space will be available to students who need time to decompress. A third floor addition would move administrative services from the lower levels, upstairs so that there could be more room for public services.
Additional proposed features presented Monday include, safer drive-up return and pick up windows, new storm water management, three meeting rooms, two story time rooms, 30 teen activity seats and more.
An addition of 10 study rooms is also being proposed. “Right now we only have two so those go very quickly,” said Hamilton.
If the council gives the go-ahead, staff can begin working on plans so that construction could begin in 2022. Hamilton said staff and citizens could continue to use the library during the construction.
The new proposal includes adding 20,000 square feet to the 52,000-square-foot site. Bloomington Public Library trustees earlier this year selected Engberg Anderson Architects of Rosemont to work on the scaled-down library expansion plan. Hamilton said the library could potentially contribute around $5.9 million.
Ward 4 Ald. Julie Emig asked how the library’s property tax levy would impact the average homeowner. City Manager Tim Gleason said an increase of $20 per home on a home valued at $165,000 would pay for the project.
Mayor Tari Renner said this is a crucial project for the community, not only for traditional purposes of library use, but also for residents who are trying to apply for jobs. Renner added that he is hopeful to move this forward. The council will discuss the project again in the future.
Renewed discussion of 'Welcoming City' proposal
Council members also on Monday discussed a Welcoming America Initiative under a proposal from Ward 2 Ald. Donna Boelen. City staff will look to Welcoming America, a nonprofit organization that provides input for cities and towns looking to become more inclusive to immigrants, for information about creating an initiative the city could later implement.
The measure comes as several residents over the last month have appeared before council during meetings to express their desire for a “Welcoming City Ordinance.” In 2017, hundreds marched from outside the McLean County Museum of History to outside Bloomington City Hall to support immigrant families in McLean County. Council members ultimately turned down the measure.
Though Boelen said this is unrelated to the Welcoming City ordinance issue, several citizens participated in public comment and commended her efforts in advancing the initiative, which follows a similar theme as the ordinance.
In September, Bloomington residents demonstrated alongside council members Jenn Carrillo and Jeff Crabill in hopes that the city would reconsider implementing the ordinance.
“It is time to set aside identity politics and some of the fear-mongering rhetoric and hyperbole that’s been going on in the past and I think it is time to put our words and values into action,” said Boelen. “It is time to do the necessary work to create a strong foundation for a welcoming community.”
Ward 6 Ald. Jenn Carrillo said the initiative is an attempt to circumvent an important policy that the community is very loudly asking for and this is just “window dressing.”
“We want real policy changes that actually protect immigrants in our community and if it’s not that, then I don’t want it,” Carrillo said.
Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy said the measure needs to involve input from the entire Bloomington community.
Emig said she is in support of the initiative with the caveat that it includes a Welcoming City ordinance. Ward 2 Mollie Ward echoed Emig and said she wants
Council members voted to pursue the initiative and continue discussions of an ordinance.
In other business, Crabill introduced a resolution for future council consideration over whether they should call on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to place a moratorium on utility disconnections as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
The council will further discuss the measure at a future meeting.
Gleason gave a COVID-19 update on Monday and referenced statements Renner announced earlier that same day about calling a special liquor commission meeting this week to discuss allegations of large gatherings in downtown Bloomington bars.
A video circulating social media showed a large crowd dancing at a downtown Bloomington bar last weekend. The Pantagraph could not independently confirm the location of the video that shows people going against state COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions on bars and restaurants, announced on Nov. 1 by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health, specify no indoor service, all outdoor service ending at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables 6 feet apart.
Gleason also shared that the city is following recommendations from the Illinois Department of Public Health, which recently announced that Illinois residents should work from home if possible and limit leaving home for tasks outside of grocery shopping and other necessary activities. Gleason said city facilities will remain open by appointment only and roughly 50% of staff are operating out of those buildings.
“Beginning in December, (the) administrative court will become virtual and will be held on Zoom,” Gleason said, adding that more information will be available later this week.
