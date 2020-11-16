Watch now: Council members discuss $20 million Bloomington Library expansion

Plans call for a new parking structure on the south side, adding about 50 extra spaces, said Jeanne Hamilton, executive director of the library. There would be new green space along the edge of the building. Another addition includes a new Olive Street entrance complete with a large balcony.

A new sensory friendly room near a gathering space will be available to students who need time to decompress. A third floor addition would move administrative services from the lower levels, upstairs so that there could be more room for public services.

Additional proposed features presented Monday include, safer drive-up return and pick up windows, new storm water management, three meeting rooms, two story time rooms, 30 teen activity seats and more.

An addition of 10 study rooms is also being proposed. “Right now we only have two so those go very quickly,” said Hamilton.

If the council gives the go-ahead, staff can begin working on plans so that construction could begin in 2022. Hamilton said staff and citizens could continue to use the library during the construction.