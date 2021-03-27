Watch now: COVID-19 limitations keep lines long, slow at Central Illinois DMV offices

“In fact, we have seen over the last nine months more than 3.8 million transactions have been conducted online, which is an increase of about 75%,” Haupt said.

Said Hapgood: “COVID is just backing things up here and we’re just kind of doing the best we can to get people going.”

Customers wait in an initial line outside before they are let inside one at a time. Then people stand in line inside, with a wait time that varies day to day and depends on each customer’s needs.

Most facilities are only using every other work station, which can slow the process, in addition to imposing capacity limits, Haupt said.

“It can almost be an immediate process in some days and other days it would take longer,” Haupt said. “Our goal is to provide the quickest service we possibly can while also ensuring the health and safety of employees and of course the public.”

FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Illinois State University campus through the years

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.