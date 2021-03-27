Watch now: COVID-19 limitations keep lines long, slow at Central Illinois DMV offices

BLOOMINGTON – Connie Trefzger wished she had bundled up better for such a damp, windy morning standing in line at the Bloomington driver services facility last week.
“I didn’t exactly dress for this today,” said Trefzger, who didn’t expect to wait outside in line for over an hour to renew her driver’s license. “It’s cold.”
About 40 masked people lined the brick building within the strip mall in the 1500 block of West Market Street. Most were renewing or obtaining a new license – and most did not anticipate a nearly two-hour wait.
Like many parts of everyday life amid COVID, the DMV has had schedules curtailed and operations overhauled because of the pandemic that started a year ago this month. With the availability of vaccines and improving numbers, offices are open again — and that means a backlog.
Illinois Secretary of State spokesperson Henry Haupt said offices across the state are facing an increase in customers, which makes it difficult to maintain social distancing to prevent potential spread of COVID-19.
“We have the staff. Part of the challenge is the social distancing aspect,” Haupt said.
'Protecting health and safety'
Secretary of State Jesse White closed offices on March 17, 2020, as COVID numbers picked up and a stay-at-home order was issued. Various extensions were later issued and some locations created drive-up windows. Offices eventually reopened, only to close again between Nov. 17 and Dec. 7 as COVID numbers worsened.
"Unfortunately, face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus, and protecting the health and safety of our residents is my top priority. We have extended expiration dates to assist people during this difficult time," White said at the time.
Driver Services facilities reopened again in January.
Diana Durbin, of Indian Creek, arrived at the Bloomington driver services facility to renew her license at 7 a.m. Wednesday when there were about 30 people in line, she said. The business opens at 8 a.m., but she said “you have to” get there “way before” they open.
She waited about half an hour outside and then another hour inside before about 5- to 10-minute interaction renewing her license.
The wait time, however, was not Durbin’s largest concern about her trip to the department of motor vehicles. She said she used the restroom five minutes after they opened.
“It was God awful, disgusting,” Durbin said. “There was no toilet paper, there was no soap to wash your hands, there was no paper towels in the dispensers.”
She said she went to the nearby dollar store to wash her hands, while also noting that there was no hand sanitizer provided at the DMV’s service counters.
Steve Hapgood, a manager at the Bloomington driver services facility, said they “absolutely” provide hand sanitizer for customers at service counters.
Durbin said she asked staff several times to supply hand soap, but to no response. She said once she called The Pantagraph, “that’s when they started shuffling” and added soap and toilet paper to the restrooms.
'It poses unique challenges'
Haupt said the increase in customers could be because White had extended driver’s license and ID expirations last year to June 1. On Friday, White further extended those expirations to Aug. 1.
“This is, of course, a once-in-a-multigenerational pandemic, so it poses unique challenges, but it merits the importance of mentioning and continuing to underscore online services,” Haupt said.
He said White expanded many online services, such as purchasing a license plate sticker and renewing driver’s licenses and IDs for those who don’t require a written road test. That can completed by visiting cyberdriveillinois.com and clicking on the license plates renewal tab, he said.
“In fact, we have seen over the last nine months more than 3.8 million transactions have been conducted online, which is an increase of about 75%,” Haupt said.
Said Hapgood: “COVID is just backing things up here and we’re just kind of doing the best we can to get people going.”
Customers wait in an initial line outside before they are let inside one at a time. Then people stand in line inside, with a wait time that varies day to day and depends on each customer’s needs.
Most facilities are only using every other work station, which can slow the process, in addition to imposing capacity limits, Haupt said.
“It can almost be an immediate process in some days and other days it would take longer,” Haupt said. “Our goal is to provide the quickest service we possibly can while also ensuring the health and safety of employees and of course the public.”