Watch now: COVID costs $250,000 in Connect Transit funding

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has cost Connect Transit an estimated $250,000, and changes are in store.

“Connect Transit is kind of in survival mode,” said board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse. “We are not dying. We aren’t broke right now.”

State funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation is an unknown, said general manager Isaac Thorne, who also appeared before the Normal City Council this month.

Funding from IDOT accounts for about 60 percent of Connect Transit’s budget, and, Whitehouse said, it is uncertain when ridership will return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

“We are just trying to keep the ship steady, the bus steady during this COVID situation,” he added. “We are keeping everything operational and once we get through this, we will be really ramping up our conversations with stakeholders and council members.”