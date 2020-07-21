Watch now: COVID costs $250,000 in Connect Transit funding

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has cost Connect Transit an estimated $250,000, and changes are in store.
“Connect Transit is kind of in survival mode,” said board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse. “We are not dying. We aren’t broke right now.”
State funding from the Illinois Department of Transportation is an unknown, said general manager Isaac Thorne, who also appeared before the Normal City Council this month.
Funding from IDOT accounts for about 60 percent of Connect Transit’s budget, and, Whitehouse said, it is uncertain when ridership will return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
“We are just trying to keep the ship steady, the bus steady during this COVID situation,” he added. “We are keeping everything operational and once we get through this, we will be really ramping up our conversations with stakeholders and council members.”
For now, the search continues for ways to cut costs and improve routes, he told the Bloomington City Council Monday night, and officials will be returning to discuss additional funding, and likely soon. That was one of 13 recommendations from The Connect to the Future Work Group, a 12-member panel formed last year by the Connect Transit Board of Trustees to engage the community in questions related to transit. The group approved all 13 recommendations in January and the Connect Transit Board of Trustees also approved them and forwarded them to city officials the following month.
From Normal, the group recommended an increase of $100,000 for this coming fiscal year and an increase of $100,000 on top of that for the following fiscal year. From Bloomington, the group suggested an increase of $150,000 in each of the next two fiscal years. Within two years, that would accumulate an additional $500,000 a year, if approved by both Normal and Bloomington.
The city already provides $1.2 million for Connect Transit's operations and capital expenses while Normal provides $878,000 annually. The new request would be in addition to those previously set amounts and would continue going forward.
When approving the recommendations, members of the CTTF board said that as currently funded and operated, Connect Transit “will become insolvent by 2026. This funding gap is real and solving it is an essential top priority.”
$13.7 million budget
Transit agencies around the world have had budgets upended by COVID, as passenger numbers dropped and expenses increased to handle more rigorous cleaning standards. For example, New York's subway system normally serves more than 5 million riders a day, but ridership plunged more than 90 percent at the height of the pandemic, creating a massive budget hole.
Congress is currently considering an infrastructure bill that would include $145.3 billion for transit and transportation.
Connect Transit has a $13.7 million budget for the current fiscal year, including $8.8 million in state money and recently received a $9.1 million grant, awarded through the federal CARES act for additional costs incurred during the pandemic and to replace lost revenue.
When the pandemic hit, the service suspended fares, however, Thorne said that only a small portion of revenue is generated by fares. In August, a one fare for all rate structure of $1.25 will begin. But some city officials would like to see all fares taken away for good.
“I think the theme for the next few months for me will be to put your money to it,” said Bloomington Alderman Scott Black. “I have thought this for years, but I have always thought that public transportation should be entirely fare free. We should put money toward that goal. The whole system should be free. Maybe we use our upcoming weed money to help fund that.”
ADA issues
Other issues remain high priority, Whitehouse said. For instance, transportation issues to the recently opened Veterans Affairs Clinic at 207 Hamilton Road in Bloomington were recently raised by Normal Councilman Stan Nord. But Whitehouse said that is not an issue.
“Anyone that is going to use the VA and as long as you live in the Bloomington-Normal corporate limits, can contact Connect Transit 24 hours prior to the appointment and get door-to-door service to the VA,” Whitehouse said. “We will take you from where you are at your home, right to the VA at the same cost for the fixed route ($1.25) when we begin collecting fares in August.”
Until then, there is no charge.
Whitehouse said there is hope that one of the fixed routes can eventually be established, once the Hamilton Road extension project is done.
“While I know there has been some contention over this and we have tried our best to accommodate this, door-to-door service is a pretty good solution,” Whitehouse said.
Officials are also working on expanding service to the outer city limits and working on a fare-free pilot program.
Whitehouse said that Connect Transit officials are also working toward full compliance at bus stops with the Americans With Disabilities Act.
“By our understanding, by 2024, we will have 100 percent ADA compliancy which will make us one of the few, if not the only system, that will have that,” he said.
Bus stops on Alexander Road, for one, are not compliant right now, but Whitehouse said that officials plan to work with the City of Bloomington to ensure that sidewalks are added or improved where necessary.
Officials are also currently seeking input from the community regarding a proposed downtown Bloomington bus transfer center. A public meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. July 29 at the Bloomington-Normal Center for the Performing Arts to discuss the project. Due to coronavirus concerns, no more than 50 people will be allowed at the meeting at any one time.
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
