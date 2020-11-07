Watch now: Crowds gather in downtown Bloomington to celebrate Biden win

BLOOMINGTON — A crowd is gathering in downtown Bloomington to celebrate Joe Biden being declared winner in the presidential race.
News of Biden's victory on Saturday set off celebrations in Oakland, California, as people expressed hometown pride in Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her history-making turn as the first Black woman elected to the second-highest office in the United States.
Outside the state capitol building in the long-held Republican stronghold of Georgia, chants of “lock him up” rang out among estimated 1,000 President Donald Trump supporters. Others chanted “This isn’t over! This isn’t over!” and “Fake news!” The streets outside the capitol were awash with American flags and Trump flags.
In Lansing, Michigan, a group of about 50 Trump supporters and a smaller group of marchers carrying Black Lives Matter flags converged on the Michigan State Capitol where they pushed, shoved and shouted at one another in a tense standoff. But within moments of the race being called, a few from both sides broke into prayers and at least one pair hugged.
With a fifth day of vote counting testing the nation's patience, news organizations on Saturday moved swiftly following a crucial release of data from Pennsylvania to declare Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election.
CNN made its call at 11:24 a.m. Eastern, and was followed within two minutes by The Associated Press, NBC, CBS and ABC. Fox News called the race at 11:40.
Support Local Journalism
Because votes are counted state by state, verdicts by the media outlets' decision desks serve as the unofficial finish line for the presidential race. The dramatic changes in how people voted this year, in part because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the challenges that created for tallying ballots, complicated the process.
The closeness of the race in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and North Carolina proved another challenge.
“We just have to be certain before we call a winner in the presidential election,” said Sally Buzbee, executive editor and senior vice president of the AP.
Moments after CNN called the race for Biden, cheers, honks and clanging of pots and pans rang out in the Lincoln Park neighborhood of Chicago.
Molly Longest and Lexi Hiland were in a Lincoln Park apartment when they heard the news. They didn’t have Champagne on hand, so they opened some hard Kombucha.
A group of McLean County residents are gathered at Withers Park on Washington and East streets in Bloomington. Ald. Jenn Carrillo said the event was meant to say “farewell to @realDonaldTrump and welcome to @JoeBiden.” @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/FhzOWoTpoB— Analisa Trofimuk (@AnalisaTro) November 7, 2020
“We got out the pots and pans,” Longest said. “A neighbor was dancing in the window.”
The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.
Watch now: Central Illinois residents react to Joe Biden being elected president
Watch now: Windsor woman says Trump 'fought for the country'
Watch now: Mattoon woman says Trump offered more support for rights
Watch now: Charleston man hopes country will 'go in a different direction'
Watch now: 'It's a fresh start,' Charleston man says of election
Watch now: Charleston woman disappointed in election results
Watch now: Charleston man says country 'on a much better track' after election
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.