Watch now: De Brazza's monkey exhibit construction OK'd for Miller Park Zoo

BLOOMINGTON — Next spring could see the long-awaited arrival of De Brazza's monkeys at Miller Park Zoo.
City council members during a virtual meeting Monday approved moving forward with the $507,400 construction of an exhibit for the monkeys and a species of antelope, both of which are animals native to Africa.
“New exhibits are always exciting for the Miller Park Zoo,” said Jay Tetzloff, zoo director. “In this case, it is another project from the zoo’s long-term plan that is coming to fruition.”
Tetzloff said the project will showcase two new species — the De Brazza’s monkey, a medium-sized primate that lives in family groups, and the Red-Flanked Duiker, which is a small antelope species.
The council approved a contract with Diamond Design & Construction of Bloomington to construct the exhibit, which will include separate holding rooms for the monkeys and a netted common area. The site will be a similar size to the current flamingo exhibit.
The exhibit likely won’t open until spring 2021, Tetzloff said. The zoo’s other exhibits reopened last month under Phase 4 of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois Plan. Zoos, movie theaters and several other spaces were allowed to reopen in June with restrictions such as capacity limits and social distancing measures. Miller Park Zoo added an extra layer of safety by only allowing visitors who make reservations.
The De Brazza’s monkey exhibit is part of a master plan to boost admissions and revenues. In 2014, the zoo received a $700,000 state grant that was later put on hold when former Gov. Bruce Rauner froze parks grants. The grant was reinstated in July 2019 and was included in the state's current spending plan under Pritzker. Tetzloff said no city funding will be used toward the project.
Previously, $100,000 of the grant was spent on an expansion of the zoo's parking lot and $92,600 was awarded to Shive Hattery, Inc. Architecture and Engineering to design the monkey exhibit.
In other business, Scott Rathbun, the city's director of finance, presented an update on the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. This is the first time the city can evaluate the financial losses from the first month of quarantine, April, as that month's retail taxes were received earlier in July.
"We have some visibility on our food and beverage and some of our other major taxes," Rathbun said. "That provides us an opportunity to update that projection we did in April."
Pritzker announced executive orders in March that required restaurants and bars to close except for delivery and curbside service. Video gaming establishments and casinos had to shutdown and did not reopen until the end of June.
City staff in April estimated a 50% reduction in sales tax and a 100% reduction in video gaming while machines were not operating and casinos were closed. "When a retail sale occurs in April, we don't see that deposit from the state until July."
Rathbun said currently, the city is seeing about a $1.5 million in reduction from COVID-19 to date.
The council also discussed the next steps in declaring Juneteenth as a city holiday. Ward 3 Alderman Mboka Mwilambwe presented the proposal to the council during a meeting earlier this month.
Mwilambwe on Monday said he wants the city holiday to be something that is celebrated throughout Bloomington. There was discussion over the holiday being one where staff gets the day off similarly to other city holidays. City staff will create options for the ordinance that the council will consider during a future meeting.
🐒 FROM THE ARCHIVES: Miller Park Zoo
Anteater
Miller Park Zoo exhibits
River Otters
River Otters
River Otter
River Otter
A Purrfect Day
Red Panda
Guanaco
Curious otters
Tammar wallabies
North American river otters wrestling
Max the Amazon parrot
Simon and River
Local artist
Clown fish in its home
Henry the artist
New Flamingo display
Golden frog
Temporary King vultures on display
Flamingo flock
A bird in hand
Happy in winter
Kash makes his NFL picks
Neecee and Sabrina
Hungry leopard
Lord Antioch
Heran the Sumatran tiger
Rojo
Mother wallaby
Wallaroo
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.