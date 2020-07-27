Watch now: De Brazza's monkey exhibit construction OK'd for Miller Park Zoo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Next spring could see the long-awaited arrival of De Brazza's monkeys at Miller Park Zoo.

City council members during a virtual meeting Monday approved moving forward with the $507,400 construction of an exhibit for the monkeys and a species of antelope, both of which are animals native to Africa.

“New exhibits are always exciting for the Miller Park Zoo,” said Jay Tetzloff, zoo director. “In this case, it is another project from the zoo’s long-term plan that is coming to fruition.”

Tetzloff said the project will showcase two new species — the De Brazza’s monkey, a medium-sized primate that lives in family groups, and the Red-Flanked Duiker, which is a small antelope species.

The council approved a contract with Diamond Design & Construction of Bloomington to construct the exhibit, which will include separate holding rooms for the monkeys and a netted common area. The site will be a similar size to the current flamingo exhibit.