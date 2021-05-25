Watch now: Deadline for rental housing help approaching

"Typically, they say you shouldn't be paying more than 30% of your monthly income on housing costs, but we have a lot of people that are paying more than more than that in costs," she said. "Those are generally people that are lower-to-moderate income, so that puts them automatically at a higher vulnerability as well."

For people who aren't able to prove their 2020 income, either because of a job loss or something else, Gibson said, IHDA is now allowing what's called "income self-adaptation." Basically, she explained, tenants can fill out the paperwork on their without having to provide a W-2 or paystub.

And for landlords or tenants who feel they'd benefit from the presence of a third party, The Immigration Project's Hannah Mesouani said her organization is available to help.

"We do not have the power to evict, so we're a lot less threatening in terms of getting repeated phone calls from us versus the landlord you might owe five-10 months of rent to," Mesouani, said, adding that services are available in both English and Spanish.

"We will assist tenants in the collecting the necessary documents and serving as the liaison between the tenants and the landlords so that the landlords can collect the money they are owed and tenants no longer owe thousands of dollars."