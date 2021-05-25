Watch now: Deadline for rental housing help approaching

BLOOMINGTON — Less than two weeks remain before the deadline of online application process aimed at directing $500 million in state funding to households needing emergency rental assistance as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Housing Development Authority opened the Illinois Rental Repayment Program on May 17, initiating a landlord-driven effort to provide low- to moderate-income renters with financial assistance if they're behind on payments. Eligible could get up to 15 months' worth of assistance, paid directly to the landlord.
IHDA's financial coverage period extends from June 2020 through August 2021 and adds an extra three months of coverage for renters — meaning someone four months behind will receive assistance for seven months' rent. IHDA said its maximum grant allowance will be $25,000.
With Gov. J.B. Pritzker set to lift the statewide moratorium on evictions by August, community leaders in McLean County told The Pantagraph they hope as many eligible people as possible apply for the funding.
"We could be tumbling toward a significant housing crisis in the sense of people suddenly not having the protection of the eviction moratorium and potentially being evicted — and we don't want that," said United Way Community Investment Director and Town of Normal councilmember Kathleen Lorenz.
"If there was ever a cry for urgency, it's that we want to avert the crisis that might happen if people don't get squared up on their rent once the moratorium ends."
While the United Way led coalitions aimed at identifying key topics related to the pandemic — including housing insecurity — Lorenz emphasized that publicizing the availability of the state aid has been a multi-agency effort, ranging from her organization to Prairie State Legal Services to Chestnut Health Systems, among others. Getting the word out, leaders hope, means the county will be closer to narrowing a rent-payment gap identified by the McLean County Regional Planning Commission.
According to an early 2021 analysis, about 2,000 area rental household have had at least one member experience a job loss due to the pandemic, MCRPC Community Planner Lauren Gibson said. Although more than half of those households were able to claim about $1.5 million in unemployment benefits, an estimated $550,000 is "still needed on a monthly basis to close the rent-payment gap in McLean County."
"This is not just a landlord or housing provider and tenant issue. This is a community issue and the whole community is affected if people are losing their housing and transitioning into homelessness," she said. "It's something that affects our whole community."
Part of the reason moderate to low-income earners are targeted for the program is because "they're more likely to be paying larger portion of their income in rent," Gibson said.
"Typically, they say you shouldn't be paying more than 30% of your monthly income on housing costs, but we have a lot of people that are paying more than more than that in costs," she said. "Those are generally people that are lower-to-moderate income, so that puts them automatically at a higher vulnerability as well."
For people who aren't able to prove their 2020 income, either because of a job loss or something else, Gibson said, IHDA is now allowing what's called "income self-adaptation." Basically, she explained, tenants can fill out the paperwork on their without having to provide a W-2 or paystub.
And for landlords or tenants who feel they'd benefit from the presence of a third party, The Immigration Project's Hannah Mesouani said her organization is available to help.
"We do not have the power to evict, so we're a lot less threatening in terms of getting repeated phone calls from us versus the landlord you might owe five-10 months of rent to," Mesouani, said, adding that services are available in both English and Spanish.
"We will assist tenants in the collecting the necessary documents and serving as the liaison between the tenants and the landlords so that the landlords can collect the money they are owed and tenants no longer owe thousands of dollars."
IDHA's portal for the rental assistance program closes on Monday, June 7, although tenants have until June 14 to complete their portion. Earlier this year, IDHA said it dispersed around $325 in rental and mortgage assistance grants to more than 56,000 households in 2020.