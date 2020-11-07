Watch now: Depending on party, jubilation and frustration in Bloomington-Normal with Biden projected victory

Biden's running mate, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, is the first woman elected vice president of the U.S. who is Black and of South Asian descent.

“It gives me such relief to know that we will be able to continue our work, carrying out our values with a president who shares those values,” said Richards, who is the first Black woman to chair the local party. "We will be very clear that this presidential election doesn’t erase everything. It is not a quick fix and it doesn’t mean that everything will be perfect, but at least we have a fighting chance to restore much of what was at risk for being lost.”

'We want all our legal ballots counted'

McLean County Republican Party Chairwoman Connie Beard said she's standing by her president, asking for patience until all of the votes are counted and certified.