Watch now: District 87 board candidate withdraws from race in wake of social media backlash

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87 board candidate who announced he would end his campaign last week officially filed his withdrawal Tuesday, election officials said.

Jon Reed will remain on the April 6 ballot, since it has already been certified, but any votes he receives will not be valid.

Reed’s withdrawal comes after a video titled “The Real Jon Reed” circulated on social media last week, calling attention to posts he made on his personal Facebook account.

The Bloomington-Normal high school students who produced the video said they made it with the hopes that Reed would withdraw, calling his posts were “abhorrent, bigoted, hateful,” as well as racist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic.

