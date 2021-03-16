 Skip to main content
Watch now: District 87 board candidate withdraws from race in wake of social media backlash
Watch now: District 87 board candidate withdraws from race in wake of social media backlash

Screenshot of Jon Reed's campaign Facebook page

A screenshot taken Friday, March 12, 2021, of Jon Reed's District 87 School Board candidate Facebook page is shown. Reed's profile picture features him wearing a baseball cap with a logo for the Three Percenters, an American militia group with ties to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

 Facebook screenshot

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington District 87 board candidate who announced he would end his campaign last week officially filed his withdrawal Tuesday, election officials said.

Jon Reed will remain on the April 6 ballot, since it has already been certified, but any votes he receives will not be valid.

Reed’s withdrawal comes after a video titled “The Real Jon Reed” circulated on social media last week, calling attention to posts he made on his personal Facebook account.

The Bloomington-Normal high school students who produced the video said they made it with the hopes that Reed would withdraw, calling his posts were “abhorrent, bigoted, hateful,” as well as racist, misogynistic, homophobic, transphobic and xenophobic.

On Friday evening, Reed said he would end his campaign but believed it was too late to withdraw from the race because early voting already started.

Officials from the McLean County Election Commission said if he had not submitted his withdrawal from candidacy, any votes he received would have been counted. But citing Illinois statute, now “the votes cast for the withdrawn candidate are invalid and shall not be reported by the election authority.”

Reed was one of two newcomers in the running for District 87 board, which has four seats up for election. The other new challenger is Fitzgerald Samedy, who was featured on several campaign posters alongside Reed. He remains on the ballot, as well as incumbents Charles “Chuck” Irwin, Brigette Gibson and Elizabeth Fox Anvick.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

