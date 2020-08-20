× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — A planned Connect Transit bus transfer station for downtown Bloomington was touted as a key to better service and a potential economic driver at a gathering to thank area U.S. House members for their help in obtaining a recently announced $8 million federal grant for the project.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said, with the federal grant, “We’re on the next phase of moving forward.”

Board Chairman Ryan Whitehouse said the transfer station has been a vital project for at least the eight years he has served on the board.

“The amenities are really not there that we need and our riders and customers demand,” Whitehouse said at a celebration Thursday afternoon at Connect Transit’s bus barn on Wylie Drive, attended by Republican Reps. Darin LaHood of Dunlap and Rodney Davis of Taylorville.

“I’m very, very optimistic that with this money and the money we received from the state of Illinois, we’re ready to move and we’re ready to get going,” said Whitehouse.

The station would replace the current on-street bus transfer area, which serves 10 routes and sees about 1,800 boardings a day.

The project’s cost has been previously estimated at between $10 million and $14 million.

Renner said the transfer station is “critical for having a mobile workforce” but its importance goes beyond transit needs.

“This is about the quality of life, the nature of economic development and jobs for our community,” he said.

Describing the transfer station as “one of our anchors in our downtown,” Renner said, “not only will that help revitalize and make downtown even more exciting, more of an important destination for our future but … we know capital investment will attract more capital investment and more investment beyond that.”

LaHood and Davis credited transit system leadership and community cooperation for Connect Transit receiving this competitive grant and nearly $25 million in other federal grants over the last 10 years.

“None of this could happen without local communities coming together and planning for the future,” said Davis.

LaHood called it “a team effort” and said the words that come to mind when he thinks of Connect Transit are “innovation, collaboration, community buy in, but also delivering a product that is efficient, effective, reliable and looks out for the safety of your citizens here.”

In addition to a time for thanking federal officials for their help in obtaining the grant, the gathering was also a farewell for the system’s general manager, Isaac Thorne, whose last day is Friday. He is leaving to become director of transit for Knoxville Area Transit in Tennessee.

Thorne has been with Connect Transit for 13 years, starting as a part-time dispatcher. He initiated the Better Bus Stop Campaign, mobile ticketing and annual rider and customer satisfaction surveys.

He was given an old fare box as a farewell gift.

