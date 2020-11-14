Watch now: Downtown Bloomington parking enforcement is returning. Here's when.

“The decision was made in consultation with others, trying to support our local business and trying to provide that opportunity for patrons to come down and be able to take advantage of the merchants downtown,” Gleason said in a video message released Friday. “And obviously Monday the 23rd is the kickoff for the holiday season because it is Thanksgiving week. We realize it is not going to get 100% support and understand that with many of the decisions but it is one that we did talk to many, and think it is best for our downtown merchants.”