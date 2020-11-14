Watch now: Downtown Bloomington parking enforcement is returning. Here's when.

BLOOMINGTON — On-street downtown parking enforcement will resume Monday, Nov. 23, said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason.
“As we approach the busy holiday shopping season, enforcement of time limits on downtown streets will help ensure convenient parking is available for everyone visiting downtown,” Gleason said in a statement.
Gleason explained that this enforcement includes all time-limited spaces and accessible parking spaces. Garages and parking decks will continue to be free to the public until further notice.
Vehicles must be moved from free on-street parking places after 90 minutes on weekdays.
Parking enforcement was eased several months ago to make it easier for downtown bars and restaurants to offer outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The decision was made in consultation with others, trying to support our local business and trying to provide that opportunity for patrons to come down and be able to take advantage of the merchants downtown,” Gleason said in a video message released Friday. “And obviously Monday the 23rd is the kickoff for the holiday season because it is Thanksgiving week. We realize it is not going to get 100% support and understand that with many of the decisions but it is one that we did talk to many, and think it is best for our downtown merchants.”
“We have had a longstanding conversation on what parking should look like downtown,” Gleason added. “Alderman Jamie Mathy with his business downtown business hat owning Red Racoon, has been very much involved with this, as well as the Transportation Committee for the city, as well as reaching out through social media in trying to get input from the residents, business owners and property owners downtown. That is a conversation that will be shared in the near future.”
