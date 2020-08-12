Watch now: Dozens of McLean County businesses benefit from grants

“In subsequent waves, that share will go significantly higher,” he said. Additional resources will also be available to downstate small businesses in the future.

He advised that business owners check the department’s website and social media for the application. In the meantime, business owners can request their local government officials to apply for grants through the Downstate Small Business Stabilizing Program Pritzker announced in March.

Negron said the program has about $16 million of the $20 million the state started off with and applications are still being accepted.

Pritzker called the news conference to discuss the financial effects of the virus and associated government shutdowns, and when questioned he said he does not want to send the state back down that path.

“That's the last thing that's on my mind if I can avoid it,” he said of potential shutdowns. “But the truth is that if we keep going in the wrong direction, we will inevitably get there ...That's why I want everybody to take personal responsibility.”

A new rule allowing health officials to levy fines against businesses that are lax on social distancing and face-covering requirements will help in that area, he said.