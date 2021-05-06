Watch now: Durbin says Central Illinois could be 'Silicon Valley' of electric vehicle production

He added, “Central Illinois will become a hotspot for environmental efforts in EV technology and battery storage technology.”

But supporting the growing EV market and supplying charging stations will not be enough, Durbin said. Preparing America for more EVs on the road includes committing to sustainable energy that will support and prepare the country's electrical grid.

Rivian, which purchased the shuttered Mitsubishi Motor Corp. plant in 2017, employs 1,250 people at its Normal production facility. The electric vehicle company recently purchased 380 acres of land west of the plant for $6.84 million for future growth and development.

Last week, it was announced that a new state electric vehicle worker training program would be established at Heartland Community College.

Durbin on Thursday also indicated a need for continued investment in batter technology research to diversify power resources. A majority of electric batteries are powered by lithium-ion.