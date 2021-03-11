 Skip to main content
Watch now: Early voting for April 6 election starts Friday in Bloomington
Watch now: Early voting for April 6 election starts Friday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Registered voters in the city of Bloomington can begin early voting on Friday for the April 6 consolidated election.

Ballots can be cast at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. The BCPA will be open for early voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Bloomington voters can early vote for city and county consolidated election bids.

City races include Bloomington mayor and Bloomington City Council ward 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 seats. The mayor is elected by all city residents, while council members are elected by the residents who live in the ward they represent.

Voters in the other parts of McLean County have been early voting since Feb. 25. Early voting for all McLean County consolidated election contests will end April 5.  

Election day is April 6. All voters who did not early vote or vote by mail can vote at their polling place. Voters can find their polling place by entering their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx

Pantagraph Media hosting debates for Bloomington, Normal mayors

Bloomington residents who wish to vote early but are not registered to vote can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the Bloomington Election Commission office, room 403 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

Other McLean County residents who wish to vote early but are not registered to vote can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the McLean County Clerk's office, room 102 in the McLean County Government Center. 

All non-registered county and city residents who want to vote early can utilize same-day voter registration. This option will be available at the BCPA, the BEC office and the county clerk's office. 

Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. They must also bring two forms of identification.   

Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx

Registered voters can also vote by mail. Non-Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at mcleanil.seamlessdocs.com/f/VoteByMail

Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at becvote.org/wordpress/voters/votebymail/. 

All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 6 or returned to election authorities by Election Day. 

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

