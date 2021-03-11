Watch now: Early voting for April 6 election starts Friday in Bloomington

Bloomington residents who wish to vote early but are not registered to vote can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the Bloomington Election Commission office, room 403 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.

Other McLean County residents who wish to vote early but are not registered to vote can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the McLean County Clerk's office, room 102 in the McLean County Government Center.

All non-registered county and city residents who want to vote early can utilize same-day voter registration. This option will be available at the BCPA, the BEC office and the county clerk's office.

Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. They must also bring two forms of identification.

Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.

Registered voters can also vote by mail. Non-Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at mcleanil.seamlessdocs.com/f/VoteByMail.