Watch now: Early voting for April 6 election starts Friday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Registered voters in the city of Bloomington can begin early voting on Friday for the April 6 consolidated election.
Ballots can be cast at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. The BCPA will be open for early voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bloomington voters can early vote for city and county consolidated election bids.
City races include Bloomington mayor and Bloomington City Council ward 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9 seats. The mayor is elected by all city residents, while council members are elected by the residents who live in the ward they represent.
Voters in the other parts of McLean County have been early voting since Feb. 25. Early voting for all McLean County consolidated election contests will end April 5.
Election day is April 6. All voters who did not early vote or vote by mail can vote at their polling place. Voters can find their polling place by entering their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.
Bloomington residents who wish to vote early but are not registered to vote can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the Bloomington Election Commission office, room 403 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
Other McLean County residents who wish to vote early but are not registered to vote can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the McLean County Clerk's office, room 102 in the McLean County Government Center.
All non-registered county and city residents who want to vote early can utilize same-day voter registration. This option will be available at the BCPA, the BEC office and the county clerk's office.
Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. They must also bring two forms of identification.
Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.
Registered voters can also vote by mail. Non-Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at mcleanil.seamlessdocs.com/f/VoteByMail.
Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at becvote.org/wordpress/voters/votebymail/.
All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 6 or returned to election authorities by Election Day.
From the Archives: St. Patrick's Day
Couple kissing after Chicago River was dyed green
Irish Mist returns to the Twin Cities
The Chicago River is tinted green
Jeff Otto of Normal decorates Knights of Columbus hall with shamrocks
Irish Heritage Society
Get in the spirit with this Irish Oatmeal Cake
Bagpiper marched through snow for the annual St. Patrick's parade
Spectators watch the St. Patrick's Day parade
Mike O'Grady with over-sized shamrock
The Silver Shamrock Pendant
Postcards from St. Patrick's Day collection
How St. Patrick's Day Should Be Celebrated
St. Patrick's Day
"St. Patrick's Day in America"
Everyone becomes Irishman on St. Patrick's Day
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert