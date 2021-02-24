Watch now: Early voting in the April 6 election starts Thursday in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Registered voters who live anywhere in McLean County except the city of Bloomington can begin early voting in the April 6 consolidated election on Thursday.
Ballots can be cast at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St. The BCPA will be open for early voting 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Bloomington voters can begin early voting for city and county consolidated election bids at the BCPA on March 12.
Early voting for all McLean County consolidated election contests will end April 5.
Election day is April 6. All voters who did not early vote or vote by mail can vote at their polling place. Voters can find their polling place by entering their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.
Residents who wish to vote early, but are not registered to vote, can fill out a registration form at the BCPA or the McLean County Clerk's office, room 102 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St.
Using this option before March 10 will not allow voters to register and vote on the same day.
After March 10, all non-registered residents who want to vote early can utilize same-day voter registration. This option will be available at the BCPA and the county clerk's office.
Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. They must also bring two forms of identification.
Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.
Registered voters can also vote by mail. Non-Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at mcleanil.seamlessdocs.com/f/VoteByMail.
Bloomington voters can request a mail-in ballot at becvote.org/wordpress/voters/votebymail/.
All mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 6 or returned to election authorities on Election Day.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert