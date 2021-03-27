Watch now: Economic development, 'smart' infrastructure direct Straza's Bloomington mayoral venture

"We might have differences of opinion, thought, a lot of things, but we ultimately have to say, 'What are we doing for the best of the city and the people,'" Straza said, adding that he isn't the perfect candidate.

"But when I find out that there's an area I'm not great at, I go out and find someone who is and I find them to either help me or come alongside me and teach me," Straza said.

Straza also said he would push to have a healthy relationship with City Manager Tim Gleason, whom current Mayor Tari Renner reveres, and that he wouldn't be shy about using his mayoral veto if he didn't agree with a financial decision made by Council.

"I will do whatever it takes to make sure people know about Bloomington. Know it as the place to be, the place to work, the place to innovate," Straza said. "That is my goal ... and we need this."

