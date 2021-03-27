Watch now: Economic development, 'smart' infrastructure direct Straza's Bloomington mayoral venture

The Pantagraph is profiling the three candidates running for Bloomington mayor on April 6. See more in our series at pantagraph.com.
BLOOMINGTON — If the Town of Normal can host an electric vehicle maker — one that will likely expand its local operations and economic impact in the coming years — Mike Straza doesn't see why Bloomington shouldn't try to get in on the action.
"We need to compliment what they have and we need to provide services that would make sense. We have an opportunity here that we can develop programs and develop things that really could complement, or be part of some solution that Rivian needs," Straza, who's running for Bloomington mayor, said in a recent interview with The Pantagraph.
"But how you do that — that's where my time being a business owner or helping consult ... I think is important because I look outside of what the norm is," said Straza, a 51-year-old entrepreneur and business consultant who has had a hand in starting and managing nearly a dozen businesses.
His new venture and the focus of his campaign — propelling the city's economy out of a pandemic-caused stupor and into tech-based, manufacturing-oriented development — is an ambitious one.
Despite $260 million in new or continued commercial and residential development in 2020, Bloomington is budgeting for a 3.7% loss in revenue in the upcoming fiscal year, largely because traditional cash streams dried up amid the pandemic.
"We have to rethink how we do things," Straza said. "We can't keep relying on state and federal taxes ... we can't keep raising the motor fuel tax when less and less people are driving and cars are becoming more fuel-efficient."
A Bloomington tax base expanded through new development, he says, would reduce the city's dependency on taxing residents and small businesses, but also generate money to fund infrastructure, and core and social services.
Those services should also follow a "smart city" framework that relies on collected data to influence decision-making over transportation, utility and waste services.
To foster economic growth, Straza said he would support opting in to a standardized incentive plan like one proposed for the Bloomington-Normal enterprise zone that would abate property taxes up to five years if a company hires local employees and participates in apprenticeship programs.
He'd also support targeting specific parts of the city — like downtown and the west side — that haven't been touched by developers for years, and the east side, which is in need of infill.
Downtown, Straza said there's "some simple things we can do to make increments," like re-vamping the Grossinger Motors Arena and developing around the to-be-built Connect Transit Transfer Center at the former Pantagraph building.
"Sometimes, yes, it will make sense to put a building or something in one place over another," Straza said. "But let's not compete constantly ... let's work together. We need to focus on what needs to get done and do what makes sense long-term financially, and not always look at the short-term win."
Watch now: In first debate, Bloomington mayoral candidates present divergent visions for city's future
To land any deals, Straza will ultimately need the support of the Bloomington City Council, which could maintain a progressive majority if each of the three People First Coalition candidates win their races.
Straza sits on the city's Zoning Board of Appeals, but has never held elected office. Asked if he thinks a progressive Council majority would resist his vision for the city or block a deal, Straza said it could, but that he'd put compromise before conflict.
"We might have differences of opinion, thought, a lot of things, but we ultimately have to say, 'What are we doing for the best of the city and the people,'" Straza said, adding that he isn't the perfect candidate.
"But when I find out that there's an area I'm not great at, I go out and find someone who is and I find them to either help me or come alongside me and teach me," Straza said.
Straza also said he would push to have a healthy relationship with City Manager Tim Gleason, whom current Mayor Tari Renner reveres, and that he wouldn't be shy about using his mayoral veto if he didn't agree with a financial decision made by Council.
"I will do whatever it takes to make sure people know about Bloomington. Know it as the place to be, the place to work, the place to innovate," Straza said. "That is my goal ... and we need this."
