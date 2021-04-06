Watch now: Election Day is today. Here's everything you need to know.

BLOOMINGTON — Voters across McLean County on Tuesday can cast their choices for mayor, city, town and village councils, school boards and other positions in local government.
Polls will be open Tuesday, April 6, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find their polling place by searching for their address at tinyurl.com/3376pkxx.
Here are answers to some of your burning questions about the consolidated election:
Am I registered to vote?
Voter registration can be checked online at ova.elections.il.gov/registrationlookup.aspx.
If not, can I still register and vote in the consolidated election?
Yes. The regular registration period ended 28 days before the election, but those who want to vote can utilize same-day voter registration, which allows residents to register and vote on the same day.
This option is available at the McLean County Clerk's office, Room 102 in the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., and the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office, Room 403 in the McLean County Government Center.
It is also available at polling places on Election Day.
Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. Two forms of identification are required.
I have a completed mail-in ballot. What do I do with it?
To be counted, vote by mail ballots must be postmarked before midnight on Election Day and arrive by mail within 14 days after the election.
City of Bloomington voters can return completed vote by mail ballots any time before polls close on Election Day to the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office.
All other McLean County voters can return completed vote by mail ballots any time before polls close on Election Day to the McLean County Clerk's office.
Each polling place will also have a secure drop box for completed vote by mail ballots.
I have a mail-in ballot, but haven't returned it. Can I vote in-person?
Yes. If you requested a mail-in ballot but haven't returned it yet, you can vote in-person on Election Day at your polling place. Just bring your vote by mail ballot with you to surrender to the election judges when you check-in.
Who will be on my ballot?
Sample ballots for all municipalities by precinct, except for the city of Bloomington, are listed at tinyurl.com/m43ddscc. The sample ballot for the city of Bloomington is available at tinyurl.com/2bj8kpc2.
“Slow, but constant,” traffic has been the theme across Bloomington-Normal polling places this morning for the 2021 consolidated election. Mayor, city council, school board seats are up for grabs throughout McLean County. @Pantagraph pic.twitter.com/ErFq2n4BZn— Kade Heather (@KadeHeather) April 6, 2021
Tools to find your precinct, school district and township are available at mcleancountyil.gov/1226/Elections.
All registered Bloomington voters can vote for mayor, who is elected at-large. Three candidates — Jackie Gunderson, Mboka Mwilambwe and Mike Straza — will appear on the ballot. Misty Metroz is the only certified write-in candidate.
Only voters who live in Bloomington Wards 3, 5, 7 and 9 can choose among the eight candidates running for the four contested City Council seats. Bloomington Ward 1 Ald. Jamie Mathy is running unopposed.
Bloomington voters can find their ward at tinyurl.com/3f48z4pv.
All registered Normal voters can choose between mayoral candidates Chris Koos and Marc Tiritilli, and between the nine candidates running for the three contested Town Council seats. All are elected at-large.
Registered voters in McLean County Unit 5 have six newcomers on the ballot for school board, vying for three open seats.
Among the six candidates are Kentrica Coleman and Stan Gozur in township 23N range 2E. Janelle Czapar, Gavin Cunningham and Ericka Ralston are running in township 24N range 2E. Jeremy DeHaai is running in township 24N range 3E. Only one school board candidate can be selected from township 24N range 2E. No more than two can be elected from township 23N range 2E and two from 24N range 3E.
The Bloomington District 87 school board race is unopposed, with four open seats on the ballot and four candidates in the running. Three are incumbents — Elizabeth Fox Anvick, Brigette Gibson and Charles "Chuck" Irwin. The newcomer is Fitzgerald Samedy.
In Heartland Community College District 540, incumbent Rebecca Ropp and challengers Joshua Crockett, Catrina Parker, Jodie Slothower and Cynthia Pulley are vying for two, six-year seats on the board. Incumbent Jim Drew and challenger Cecelia Long and facing off for a two-year term.
Questionnaires and profiles of all candidates running for local office can be found at pantagraph.com.
In their own words: McLean County candidates answer questions from The Pantagraph
In their own words: McLean County candidates answer questions from The Pantagraph
We sent questions to candidates on the Tuesday ballot. Here are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Below are their responses.
The Pantagraph sent questions to those on the April 6 ballot. Here are their responses.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert