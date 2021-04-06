Watch now: Election Day is today. Here's everything you need to know.

It is also available at polling places on Election Day.

Those who want to register to vote must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the precinct for at least 30 days. Two forms of identification are required.

I have a completed mail-in ballot. What do I do with it?

To be counted, vote by mail ballots must be postmarked before midnight on Election Day and arrive by mail within 14 days after the election.

City of Bloomington voters can return completed vote by mail ballots any time before polls close on Election Day to the Bloomington Board of Elections Commissioners office.

All other McLean County voters can return completed vote by mail ballots any time before polls close on Election Day to the McLean County Clerk's office.

Each polling place will also have a secure drop box for completed vote by mail ballots.

I have a mail-in ballot, but haven't returned it. Can I vote in-person?