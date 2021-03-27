Watch now: Equity, accessibility rank high in Gunderson's Bloomington mayoral bid

"I think they (Straza and Mwilambwe) have the best interests of the city in mind," Gunderson said. "I want to be proud of what I bring to the table on April 6, and part of that is not being disrespectful."

If elected mayor, Gunderson said she would push the City Council to approve targeted funding for roads and sewer infrastructure, and support direct aid to local businesses. She would also advocate for affordable housing solutions and an increased priority on social services.

"There's a housing crisis here. We especially saw it this last winter when PATH (Crisis Center) said they ran out of beds," Gunderson said, adding that she's seen other limitations up-close in her role as creative director of the nonprofit Penguin Project of McLean County.

"There's a lack of resources here for mental health," Gunderson said. "We have some youth experiencing some pretty serious mental health issues ... we don't have any long-term resources for them."

While she hasn't held public office before, Gunderson said she knows the value of collaboration and making unpopular decisions through her position as a procurement manager at Illinois State University.