Watch now: Extension allows McLean County Board to use 2020 census data in re-map process

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Board’s independent redistricting committee will now be able to use 2020 census data when drawing new maps later this year.

Other than that, McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said that “not a lot” will be impacted by the board’s decision to extend its redistricting deadline to the end of the year, in accordance with an anticipated new state law that also delays the 2022 primary election.

The board was initially planning to adopt a new district map at its July 15 meeting — one of three maps proposed by an independent committee. A new map is drawn every 10 years to reflect new census data.

The Illinois Legislature passed a bill two weeks ago that shifts the 2022 primary election from March to June, and it allows counties an extension to redraw political maps. The bill awaits Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s signature.

The date changes came as lawmakers wait for 2020 census data to be released, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is expected to be released in late summer.

McIntyre, R-District 5, said the three retired chief judges heading the three bipartisan panels within the Red, White and Blue Ribbon committee – Beth Robb, Kevin Fitzgerald and John Freese – agreed to move back the deadline after the state allowed an extension.

“It all had to do with the state’s determination, and so it gave us more time,” McIntyre told The Pantagraph. “We were feeling pushed to get everything organized and go through the process.”

The delays because of COVID have complicated what's already a politically charged process every 10 years at the local and state levels based on census numbers. Districts generally have to have the same population totals.

At the state level, several GOP leaders have filed suit over Democratic-drawn maps, saying the process has been unfair. A Latino group also is suing, saying the maps use inadequate data.

In McLean County, officials have wrestled with balancing urban and rural interests, as well as the number of seats on the board.

The McLean County Board now has until Dec. 31 to adopt a new district map. McIntyre said the board is aiming for its November meeting to discuss new maps and hopefully vote on one, with still having its December meeting as another option.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Logan Smith resigns from McLean County Board Smith, 22, who was elected to the board in 2018, told The Pantagraph that he decided to leave “quite a while back.” He has accepted a job with the City of Mesa, Arizona.

McIntyre said “we’re just going to have a little later starting date on it.”

County Board member Elizabeth Johnston, D-District 5, said the bipartisan map-drawing committee’s ability to use 2020 census data is “the most exciting change” from the state’s decision.

The bipartisan committee was originally planning to use 2010 census data to draw new maps. It also had the choice to use the five-year American Community Survey from 2019.

“I don’t think anybody was particularly happy using data that was 10 years old,” Johnston said. “Some people were really unhappy about the idea of using 2019 data because the 2019 data doesn’t allow us to get down to the block-level data, which is what is really important for drawing accurate districts.”

Both options also have shown potential for lawsuits over the use of outdated data.

“We were reluctant to use any projected numbers because we didn’t think legally they were the ones that we should be using,” McIntyre said.

He added that the Red, White and Blue Ribbon committee was “just getting ready” to meet until they decided to extend the deadline. It has not yet met, and it is likely not to meet until early fall once it receives the census numbers, McIntyre said.

The board has already completed its first step in the redistricting process by choosing how it should be configured.

Board members voted 17-3 at a special meeting on May 11 to keep the county board’s structure at 10 districts with two members representing each.

That vote came after contested public input hearings and committee meetings about keeping that structure – a largely Democrat-backed plan – or revamping the board to five districts with four members each – a largely Republican-backed plan.

All McLean County board seats are up for grabs in the November 2022 election.

After members are voted in, the board will have one member from each district draw from a hat to determine their term length – either two or four years. That member’s district counterpart would then serve the other term, staggering the county board’s terms.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.