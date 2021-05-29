Watch now: Fired McLean County sheriff's worker sues, claims retaliation

BLOOMINGTON — A former McLean County Sheriff's Office employee is suing the agency in federal court, arguing it violated civil rights extended to him under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Shannon Carnahan, 52, filed an eight-page lawsuit April 22 with the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois in Peoria. He is seeking at least $300,000 in damages and reimbursement of litigation costs.
Carnahan, who according to the suit has "adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depressed mood, adjustment insomnia, and panic disorder," says the department discriminated against him when he was fired in June 2019 after taking an extended medical leave for treatment of his disability and receiving the OK to return to work.
"Termination of (Carnahan's) employment by (the sheriff's office), in disregard to his clearance to return to work full duty without restrictions, was clearly an effort to punish and retaliate against Plaintiff for requesting the aforesaid medical leave," the suit reads.
Carnahan filed a charge of discrimination with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for disability and age discrimination on Jan. 23, 2020. The EEOC issued a right-to-sue letter on Feb. 23, 2021.
The 12-page response from the sheriff's office, filed May 14 by Bloomington-based Dunn Law Firm, rejects all of Carnahan's claims.
"Any and all actions taken by (the department) with regard to (Carnahan) were taken for legitimate and non-discriminatory reasons, and were without discriminatory or retaliatory intent," the response reads.
Reached by phone Friday afternoon, Carrie Haas, an attorney with Dunn Law, said the sheriff's office's policy is to "decline to comment on pending or ongoing litigation."
The office has also filed a demand for a jury trial.
According to McLean County Sheriff's Office rosters obtained by The Pantagraph through the Freedom of Information Act, Carnahan was hired Sept. 28, 1998. He had been working as a correctional officer since at least 2017, records show.
After receiving therapy for "severe stress and anxiety," Carnahan in March 2018 requested family and medical leave. The office, according to the suit, told him he would receive 400 hours of FMLA time and 600 hours of accrued sick time.
Carnahan ultimately took his medical leave from Jan. 16 to March 31, 2019, and also utilized unused paid time off. Throughout the extended leave, Carnahan was in communication with the office and shared medical documents, the suit says.
He contacted desk sergeant Thomas McCormick on June 26, 2019, with a plan to return to work the next day. McCormick advised Carnahan to supply a doctor's note authorizing a return to full duty without restrictions and a medical note for three days of absence.
The same day, Chief Deputy Jamie Kessinger told Carnahan that as of June 17, Carnahan's "time off was exhausted and no additional time off would be granted."
Carnahan also learned that the office fired him June 25, citing "job abandonment," the suit claims.
The suit further claims that union representative David Nixon and Kessinger discussed Carnahan's employment on June 26, wherein Kessinger said he terminated Carnahan "because he was perceived as not fit to return, despite doctor's clearance to return to work full duty."
That conversation, the suit argues, contradicts the reason for Carnahan's firing and suggests it was pretextual.
Carnahan also argues that he knows of other sheriff's office employees who, despite using all of their time off to treat their medical conditions, were not fired, and who were notified by the office that their FMLA time was ending, allowing them to return to work without facing termination.
"Moreover, other similarly situated employees were checked in with by Defendant's agents to see whether they needed some assistance or simply to get to know how they were feeling," the suit states.
"(Carnahan) was never contacted by (the sheriff's office) with an inquiry about his status or whether he needed assistance," the suit states.
Carnahan further argues his ADA rights were violated by "unwarranted, repeated and unduly harsh criticism" from Kessinger, and when sergeant Molli Churchill told Carnahan that "he himself was the cause of the issues he was having."
MCSD Sgt. Rod Frank also told Carnahan to "get his (expletive) together" after hearing about Carnahan's medical condition, which he disclosed to inmates.
Reached by email Friday afternoon, Carnahan's attorney, Joshua Karmel, said he couldn't say for sure whether there is a culture of discrimination in McLean County law enforcement toward employees with mental health disabilities.
"We suspect that there may be a bias towards those who have disabilities and we do believe that there was a bias towards Carnahan in this instance," Karmel said in a statement.
A scheduling conference is set for June 18.
Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert