Watch now: Fired McLean County sheriff's worker sues, claims retaliation

Carnahan ultimately took his medical leave from Jan. 16 to March 31, 2019, and also utilized unused paid time off. Throughout the extended leave, Carnahan was in communication with the office and shared medical documents, the suit says.

He contacted desk sergeant Thomas McCormick on June 26, 2019, with a plan to return to work the next day. McCormick advised Carnahan to supply a doctor's note authorizing a return to full duty without restrictions and a medical note for three days of absence.

The same day, Chief Deputy Jamie Kessinger told Carnahan that as of June 17, Carnahan's "time off was exhausted and no additional time off would be granted."

Carnahan also learned that the office fired him June 25, citing "job abandonment," the suit claims.

The suit further claims that union representative David Nixon and Kessinger discussed Carnahan's employment on June 26, wherein Kessinger said he terminated Carnahan "because he was perceived as not fit to return, despite doctor's clearance to return to work full duty."

That conversation, the suit argues, contradicts the reason for Carnahan's firing and suggests it was pretextual.