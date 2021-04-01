Watch now: For Koos, a message of consistency amid new challenges

Beyond that, Koos said the town will need to be "extremely fiscally conscientious" and consider trimming the town's budget. He said he is committed to freezing his salary, which is set to increase May 1, to allocate those funds to more pressing areas that would better serve the community.

In addition to leading the town through economic recovery efforts, Koos named police and fire pension funding as two other main priorities in the coming years.

“The issue of state finances, it affects us," he said. "It definitely does. We’re lucky enough as a community that we’ve got some pretty good activity, robust economic activity that’s starting to happen in the community.”

Koos has served as the town's mayor since he was appointed to the position in 2003 by the Town Council following the resignation of former Mayor Kent Karraker. He is the owner and operator of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running in uptown.

Before his appointment to mayor or even being elected to the council, Koos was heavily involved in the public service sphere. He served on the Downtown Normal Business Association board of directors in the early '90s.