Watch now: For Koos, a message of consistency amid new challenges

NORMAL — Chris Koos has guided Normal through periods of radical economic development for 18 years, and now post-COVID recovery is at the forefront of his reelection campaign.
“The things that I see most concerning for the town as we exit this COVID environment, recouping our financial strength as well as the private sector," Koos, 72, who is seeking a fifth term in office, said recently in an interview with The Pantagraph. “I think getting back to a more robust local economy is a priority."
Though he has faced criticism from candidates for his efforts aimed at curtailing the spreading virus at the height of the pandemic, Koos said the town needs continued strong leadership well beyond the pandemic.
That includes working to ensure businesses are able to operate safely during the pandemic, and providing essential services to residents in need through efforts such as the town's COVID-19 housing assistance program.
Beyond that, Koos said the town will need to be "extremely fiscally conscientious" and consider trimming the town's budget. He said he is committed to freezing his salary, which is set to increase May 1, to allocate those funds to more pressing areas that would better serve the community.
In addition to leading the town through economic recovery efforts, Koos named police and fire pension funding as two other main priorities in the coming years.
“The issue of state finances, it affects us," he said. "It definitely does. We’re lucky enough as a community that we’ve got some pretty good activity, robust economic activity that’s starting to happen in the community.”
Koos has served as the town's mayor since he was appointed to the position in 2003 by the Town Council following the resignation of former Mayor Kent Karraker. He is the owner and operator of Vitesse Cycle Shop and Often Running in uptown.
Before his appointment to mayor or even being elected to the council, Koos was heavily involved in the public service sphere. He served on the Downtown Normal Business Association board of directors in the early '90s.
Koos was also involved in a 1992 fundraising committee in an effort to preserve and restore the Normal Theater, and served as chairman of Normal's Historic Preservation Committee in the mid-'90s.
"I've always been a person that's been very involved in my community," said Koos. "That's something that's very important to me. Long before I got involved in municipal government, we were doing things through the business (Vitesse) here.
"Just doing things for the betterment of the community is what drives me."
Under Koos' tenure, Normal experienced radical change, including redevelopment of uptown and the Shoppes at College Hills, which he said were continuations of groundwork laid out by past mayors Dick Godfrey, Paul Harmon and Karraker.
Replay: Normal mayor debate hosted by Pantagraph Media
But, one of his biggest successes is the role he played in conversations with electric vehicle startup Rivian, which purchased the former Mitsubishi plant in West Normal in 2017. The company has expanded rapidly since moving into Normal, and plans to employ 2,700 people by 2022.
Koos said Normal has recently garnered national attention as a thriving and vibrant community in Central Illinois because of Rivian and the town's urban renewal. He plans to continue working with the town to attract new industries to the area, which he said is vital to post-COVID recovery.
“Normal has really developed a sense of unique place in the country," he said. "We’ve got national recognition for some of the things that we’ve done.
"I think that would be the most holistically proud moment for me, that there are a lot of things that made Normal unique and drew attention.”
Meet some of the candidates on Tuesday's ballot
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.