Watch now: For Tiritilli, a 2nd attempt at setting Normal on a new course

Normal — Marc Tiritilli didn't like what he saw happening in the Normal community, so he decided to take matters into his own hands.
"That's the heart of my campaign," Tiritilli, 55, who manages the IDEA center at Illinois Wesleyan and teaches physics and astronomy, told The Pantagraph in a recent interview. "It's the priorities."
Tax hikes, crumbling infrastructure, and overhauling the town's $81.4 million debt are the focus of Tiritilli's plan to guide Normal if elected mayor. Tiritilli, who garnered support from several candidates running for Town Council, is set for a rematch against incumbent Mayor Chris Koos on the Tuesday ballot.
This campaign cycle, Tiritili homed in on the town's $81.4 million general obligation debt, and criticized the town for missing a recent opportunity to pay off a 2010 bond in favor of refinancing for lower interest rates.
In January, the Town Council unanimously approved refinancing the town's 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond, which was used to complete Uptown Station. It was just one part of the town's overarching plan to reorganize its debt program, but Tiritilli said the town can do better.
"Staff is coming with those recommendations, but they’ve been given a set of guidelines as to what they're trying to accomplish from the council," he said.
If elected, he would direct the town staff differently.
"Given a different directive, say that we want to get our debt down more aggressively, I’m sure staff would come up with great solutions that we would then sit down and discuss what are our options," Tiritilli said.
Part of reorganizing the town's debt includes revaluating the town's priorities when it comes to funding infrastructure projects. Tritilli criticized the town for increasing its Local Motor Fuel Tax, but not adequately funding road repair.
"Roads need to be a much higher priority," he said, adding that both infrastructure and amenity projects will need to keep moving forward and that the town can't favor one over the other. "Fixing the roads is going to take many, many years. You can't simply freeze out everything else, but we can reemphasize what we are focusing on."
Tiritilli referenced the town's plans for a $9.35 million rehabilitation project of West College Avenue from White Oak Road to Rivian Motorway. Included in the project is around $1.4 million in design phases for the project, which Tiritilli said is unnecessary.
"Simply fixing the road solves the problem immediately, keeps the overhead low, and gives us the flexibility to design in a way that we're able to accommodate later on," he said.
Throughout his campaign, Tiritilli has referenced a divided community, which he said is due to poor leadership within the town. He said people within the community do not feel like they're included in important discussions.
Tiritilli himself recently received a win when the Illinois Attorney General's Office issued a non-binding opinion that the town violated the state's Open Meetings Act in 2019 when he was not allowed to speak during public comment, because he was not talking about items related to the meeting agenda.
The town's public comment was amended in October to allow public comment germane to any town issue at the end of council meetings. The attorney general's office also stated no further action was necessary by the town.
“People want to be heard, when they’re not, they get upset, and we start fighting," he said. "There is no reason why we can’t open up our public comment policy and make it more welcome.”
