Watch now: For Tiritilli, a 2nd attempt at setting Normal on a new course

In January, the Town Council unanimously approved refinancing the town's 2010A Recovery Zone Economic Development Bond, which was used to complete Uptown Station. It was just one part of the town's overarching plan to reorganize its debt program, but Tiritilli said the town can do better.

"Staff is coming with those recommendations, but they’ve been given a set of guidelines as to what they're trying to accomplish from the council," he said.

If elected, he would direct the town staff differently.

"Given a different directive, say that we want to get our debt down more aggressively, I’m sure staff would come up with great solutions that we would then sit down and discuss what are our options," Tiritilli said.

Part of reorganizing the town's debt includes revaluating the town's priorities when it comes to funding infrastructure projects. Tritilli criticized the town for increasing its Local Motor Fuel Tax, but not adequately funding road repair.

