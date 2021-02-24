Watch now: Former State Farm building one step away from local landmark status

BLOOMINGTON — City planning officials Wednesday endorsed designating the building that crowns downtown Bloomington's skyline a a local historic landmark.
"It's hard to object to the historical significance of the building," Bloomington Planning Commissioner Justin Boyd said of the former State Farm corporate headquarters building.
Commissioners voted unanimously to recommend the Bloomington City Council adopt an ordinance applying a local historic designation and a S-4 historic zoning overly to the high-rise at 112 E. Washington St.
The ordinance, if approved by Council, would serve as the most significant change to the 1928-era, Art Deco-style structure since it gained its sole occupants last year.
It would also qualify the building for a share of $125,000 in annual city historic preservation grant awards.
Keplr Vision, parent company for All About Eyes and dozens of other optical businesses, moved its headquarters to the building's top four floors last spring, after it signed a multi-year lease with owner Rockford-based Urban Equity Properties.
Jeff Orduno, UEP's chief operating officer, said the company is "relatively neutral" on the recommendation because it's "reasonably hard to deny" the building's historical significance and State Farm's impact on the city.
Wednesday's vote came after the Bloomington Historic Preservation Commission in January recommended the planning commission agree with applying the designation and the zoning overlay.
The overlay extends a set of guidelines to protect a property from alterations that would significantly change its historic design.
The HPC considered the designation and overlay after the Franklin Park Foundation in August 2019 filed a petition nominating the property.
UEP has said it doesn't have any major plans to modify the building beyond typical preservation work. It also intends to market the building as office space.
Nonetheless, one city resident voiced doubts Wednesday.
Architect and former commissioner Jim Pearson said he opposed the designation and overlay because both could detract from the marketability of the building, were UEP to attempt to sell it in the future.
A prospective buyer who wants to use the building for another purpose may be not want to "spend millions to make it comply with existing codes," Pearson argued.
Orduno said he understood Pearson's objection, but explained that after "having done a number of these buildings," complications are typically resolved without issue.
He added that he's optimistic Bloomington officials would be willing to bend and look to "get it figured out" if UEP were to ask for an exception under the overlay.
"I have never seen an intractable situation among historic preservation, building departments, fire departments, other local officials," Orduno said.
