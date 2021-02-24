Watch now: Former State Farm building one step away from local landmark status

UEP has said it doesn't have any major plans to modify the building beyond typical preservation work. It also intends to market the building as office space.

Nonetheless, one city resident voiced doubts Wednesday.

Architect and former commissioner Jim Pearson said he opposed the designation and overlay because both could detract from the marketability of the building, were UEP to attempt to sell it in the future.

A prospective buyer who wants to use the building for another purpose may be not want to "spend millions to make it comply with existing codes," Pearson argued.

Orduno said he understood Pearson's objection, but explained that after "having done a number of these buildings," complications are typically resolved without issue.

He added that he's optimistic Bloomington officials would be willing to bend and look to "get it figured out" if UEP were to ask for an exception under the overlay.

"I have never seen an intractable situation among historic preservation, building departments, fire departments, other local officials," Orduno said.

10 photos of the downtown State Farm building

