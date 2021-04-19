Watch now: Friends of the Constitution Trail back extension project

The trail will run through One Normal Plaza around the Kelley Detention Basin and will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments.

The Town Council on Monday considered awarding a $471,357.55 bid to H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc. of Pontiac for the project. A third of the project is funded through a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.

A decision to award the contract was not yet made as of press time.

The Town Council also heard from another public commenter, Ron Ulmer, who said he would like the town to release how much money is spent on road maintenance on a yearly basis.

Ulmer expressed frustration with the potholes and cracks in the streets and deterioration of certain expansion joints of the streets.

The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage.