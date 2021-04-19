 Skip to main content
Watch now: Friends of the Constitution Trail back extension project
NORMAL TOWN COUNCIL

Watch now: Friends of the Constitution Trail back extension project

Uptown Station/Normal City Hall building mug

Uptown Station is at 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Friends of the Constitution Trail urged the Town Council on Monday to approve a contract bid for an upcoming Constitution Trail extension that would connect the trail with the Route 66 Trail.

"This is an important project for improving bicycle and pedestrian safety for town residents, and that alone justifies the investment," said Patrick Dullard, president of Friends of the Constitution Trail, during public comment portion of the Town Council meeting. "It also brings the trail closer to many more Normal residents." 

Dullard said the group strongly supports the Kelly Basin-Route 66 Trail Connect Project, which will connect Historic Route 66 at its western terminus at Towanda and Shelbourne to the existent Constitution Trail at Beech and Pine streets.

The trail will run through One Normal Plaza around the Kelley Detention Basin and will include a combination of multi-use path and on-street segments. 

The Town Council on Monday considered awarding a $471,357.55 bid to H.J. Eppel and Co. Inc. of Pontiac for the project. A third of the project is funded through a $150,000 grant from the Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity.

A decision to award the contract was not yet made as of press time.

The Town Council also heard from another public commenter, Ron Ulmer, who said he would like the town to release how much money is spent on road maintenance on a yearly basis. 

Ulmer expressed frustration with the potholes and cracks in the streets and deterioration of certain expansion joints of the streets. 

The council meeting had not yet concluded as of press time. Visit pantagraph.com and come back to Wednesday's print edition for full coverage. 

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

